Honeyman, McGeady & Yates nominated for FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Season award

The League One season is in the books and what a season it has been.

There was drama right to the last and certainly no shortage of entertainment throughout 2020/21 in the third tier but there was also some top quality football played.

Six players have made it onto the FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Season shortlist and we’ve broken down why they’ve got the nod, so you know exactly who deserves your vote.

All stats courtesy of Whoscored.

The Goalkeepers

Nominee: Alex Palmer

Lincoln City were one of League One’s surprise packages in 2020/21 and goalkeeper Alex Palmer was vital to their success.

There were no shortage of stunning performances from some of Michael Appleton’s attacking options but the West Brom loanee was a standout between the sticks.

Palmer has a bright future ahead of him but on this season’s showing, he’s already the real deal.

The Defenders

Nominee: Robert Atkinson

The emergence of Robert Atkinson has helped Oxford United move forward despite the exit of Rob Dickie last summer.

Defensive he’s been rock solid – making 198 clearances and winning 266 aerial duels – but the 22-year-old has also showcased his quality in possession.

A key figure in Oxford’s run to the play-offs, Atkinson is clearly someone Karl Robinson would love to keep around for next term but after his displays in 2020/21, that could be tough.

The Midfielders

Nominees: George Honeyman, Aiden McGeady

Hull City bounced straight back up to the Championship in style in 2020/21 and no player was more integral to their League One title-winning campaign than midfielder George Honeyman.

The midfielder did it all for the Tigers, pulling the strings and proving too much to handle in the final third as he bagged four goals and 13 assists.

Honeyman was brilliant defensively as well, finishing with a division-high 129 tackles.

That Aiden McGeady finished as League One’s highest provider of assists (16) despite being out of favour for the first few months of the season, highlights what a remarkable impact he’s had this term.

The 35-year-old showcased what a magician he continues to be with another brilliant campaign in the third tier, helping Sunderland secure a play-off berth.

Time and time again he unlocked opposing defences, finishing the season with 76 key passes.

The Forwards

Nominees: Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jerry Yates

Peterborough United has been a proving ground for quality EFL strikers in recent years but Jonson Clarke-Harris’ 2020/21 campaign has been arguably the best of the lot.

Brought in to replace Ivan Toney last summer, the striker helped Posh fans forget about him completely as he fired them to promotion.

Clarke-Harris finished the season as the division’s top scorer with 31 goals but his all-around play should not be overlooked, as his 222 aerials won illustrates.

The driving force of Blackpool’s forward line, 2020/21 has been a season to remember for Jerry Yates.

The 24-year-old looks a star on the rise and has proven a real handful for opposition defences throughout the season.

Only two players scored more than Yates in League One this term, while he’s also showcased his quality as a creator as well – helping Blackpool return to the Championship via the play-offs.

To cast your vote and pick your winner, click here.