Honest admission emerges from Sheffield United camp following Slavisa Jokanovic sacking

Sheffield United standards in training under Slavisa Jokanovic were not at the level they should have been, according to Billy Sharp.

Jokanovic lost his job at Bramall Lane in the week gone by following eight defeats in the opening 19 fixtures of the Championship season.

Paul Heckingbottom has replaced the Serbian in-charge of the Blades in the last week, leading to Sharp opening up on slipping standards under the previous regime.

As quoted by The Bladesman on Twitter, Sharp said: “Every single day counts. I spoke about it to the other manager [SJ] that the standards in training have not been as good as they should be. It leads on to a game so we’ve got to be at each other every single day.”

Quiz: 30 questions about Sheffield United’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What year was Billy Sharp born? 1986 1987 1988 1989

Despite Jokanovic losing his job, Sheffield United managed to pick up four points from his final two fixtures in-charge (0-0 v Coventry, 1-0 v Reading FC).

They then kickstarted the Heckingbottom era with a much-improved performance yesterday, beating Bristol City 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

Rhian Brewster opened the scoring in the first-half, before Sharp stepped off the bench to secure the points in the 89th minute.

That was the 35-year-old’s fifth Championship goal of the season.

The Verdict

Perhaps Sheffield United’s struggles under Jokanovic come down to standards dipping below where they should have been on the training pitch.

As Sharp states, you set the tone for a matchday by what you do in the build-up to the game and that’s something that Heckingbottom is going to have to get right now he’s in-charge.

Despite this coming across as quite a negative insight into the Jokanovic regime, it’s always good to see this level of communication between the captain and manager.

Heckingbottom will hope he can have a similar relationship with the striker moving forwards.

Thoughts? Let us know!