Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth believes he needs to tell his side some home truths despite needing to pick them up for their upcoming midweek game against Norwich City, speaking to the club's media team.

Winning just one game all calendar year, their decline has been astonishing with the West London side previously finding themselves at the top of the Championship table during the early stages of the campaign.

Their comeback against West Bromwich Albion on Monday, scoring twice to secure a 2-2 draw at The Hawthorns, gave them some momentum coming into yesterday's clash against Coventry City.

With that and the home advantage in mind, QPR would have been hopeful of securing at least a draw against Mark Robins' men but they failed to do so, with Gustavo Hamer's strike and Viktor Gyokeres' double consigning the hosts to a 3-0 defeat.

Where are QPR now?

They now sit just one point above the drop zone following Reading's 0-0 draw against Burnley yesterday.

Although the Clarets made six changes and saw the likes of Nathan Tella and Manuel Benson go off injured, the Royals still did extremely well to get something from the game as they experienced a bounce under new manager Noel Hunt, who will take charge of the Berkshire outfit for the remainder of the campaign.

Hunt's side haven't been brilliantly defensively this term - but QPR's form this calendar year has meant that their goal difference is woeful at this stage and they will be desperate to improve that.

What did Gareth Ainsworth say?

Ainsworth was brutally honest after yesterday's game, saying: "We need hard work, graft, communication, the boys being together and the fans being with us. We need all of those things. The players are down obviously.

"I’ve got to tell them some home truths, show them where they went wrong, but we’ve then got to pick them up for another big game on Wednesday."

How can Gareth Ainsworth strike the right balance?

It would be easy for Ainsworth to take the frustration out on his team because his future at Loftus Road will be at risk if these results continue.

This isn't any ordinary club for the 49-year-old either - it's a club he clearly loves after spending time here as a player and coach previously and his players are currently letting the coaching staff and the supporters down.

In fairness, Ainsworth and his coaching staff also have to take some responsibility because they aren't blameless in this saga - but these players have failed to step up to the plate under both Neil Critchley and their current manager.

You have to feel sorry for them to an extent because the speculation surrounding Michael Beale for much of his time at the club wasn't helpful - but this can't be utilised as an excuse for their form in 2023.

At the same time, you feel Ainsworth has to get in the trenches with his players to try and produce a response from them. They are desperately in need of points - and QPR's boss needs his players onside.