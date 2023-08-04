The Championship returns with a full slate of fixtures this weekend.

Anticipation is at an all-time high for supporters as optimism over the year ahead abounds.

In particular, there is a lot of excitement surrounding Plymouth Argyle’s return to the second division.

The Pilgrims earned promotion in impressive fashion last year, winning the League One title with a 101 points haul.

Steven Schumacher has earned a lot of praise for the work he has achieved at Home Park and his reward is now getting to lead the club into the Championship for the first time in over a decade.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town have the division’s most experienced manager at the helm in Neil Warnock.

The Terriers will be aiming to prove more competitive over the next year, having slipped to a disappointing 18th in the previous campaign.

David Prutton predicts score of Plymouth Argyle v Huddersfield Town

Steven Schumacher's Plymouth currently top League One | Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs.

David Prutton has predicted a home victory for Schumacher’s side upon their return to the second tier.

The EFL pundit has praised the manner in which Plymouth earned promotion and believes that they could surprise people with their performances this season, predicting a 2-1 opening day win.

“It should not go under the radar what Plymouth did last season,” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“To finish atop arguably the most competitive League One table in history, with more than 100 points to boot, was nothing short of remarkable.

“Home Park will be a fortress and they will be buzzing for the first return of Championship action in 13 years.

“For Huddersfield, it has been great to see Neil Warnock stay on.

“The Championship is a better place with him in it.

“Keeping them up last season was some achievement, but it will be another challenge entirely for him to try and sustain that level of performance for an entire campaign.

“This is a home win for me.”

Both clubs have had three months to prepare for this opening game of the season.

The summer has seen multiple fresh faces arrive for either side, with Schumacher and Warnock keen to improve their ranks.

Among the more important deals, Plymouth have brought Morgan Whittaker and Mali Mumba in on permanent moves, while Huddersfield have signed the likes of Tom Edwards and Chris Maxwell.

The Terriers have also completed a takeover deal that has seen control of the club change hands to businessman Kevin Nagle.

The two sides will meet on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Can Plymouth Argyle or Huddersfield Town compete in the top half of the Championship table this season?

Despite Plymouth winning the League One title last year, it is Ipswich Town that have been tipped by many to surprise people this season.

But the Pilgrims may end up enjoying going under the radar slightly, as their accomplishment last season is not one to be sniffed at.

They too could surprise people this season, with Huddersfield an ideal opening round opponent to showcase their readiness for life in the Championship.

But Warnock is a wily character, who has seen everything football can throw at him so he will be prepared for the challenge that Schumacher’s side poses, making for an intriguing clash.