Home form, selection posers: The dilemmas that Mark Warburton is facing at QPR at this very moment in time

Queens Park Rangers have enjoyed an uptick in form in recent weeks with some good away wins being recorded.

Mark Warburton and his side know that they cannot rest on their laurels given the congested nature of the bottom half of the league but, in saying that, there’s also the stark opportunity to quickly climb the standings and put more sides below them.

Certainly, that’ll be the aim and he’ll currently be looking at a couple of dilemmas that need addressing in order to help them along.

Firstly, their home form needs to be improved.

The Hoops have won just two of their last ten games in W12 and the last victory came at the end of November – a 3-2 win over Rotherham United that could have easily slipped away given the Millers’ late charge.

Indeed, with four losses in their last five home games they’re right down the bottom end of the home-form table at the moment and that is something that needs to be sorted quickly, especially if they can couple it up with their away form.

A continuing dilemma for much of this season, meanwhile, has been juggling the small Hoops squad and that will likely persist for the rest of the season.

The R’s did good business in the window with Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Stefan Johansen all arriving but we also saw Bright Osayi-Samuel leave the club whilst the likes of Tom Carroll picked up a long-term injury.

Mark Warburton has been using a 3-5-2 more frequently in recent weeks and, in away games at least, that has worked a treat but there are still some questions he’ll be mulling over at the moment.

Is his best strike partnership Austin and Lyndon Dykes or Macauley Bonne? Will he stick with a 3-5-2 now or move back to his favoured 4-2-3-1 when the time is right? Can the likes of Albert Adomah and Chris Willock consistently step up now and replace Osayi-Samuel?

These are just ongoing situations the club will be looking to solve as the season carries on under the umbrella of selection dilemmas.

There have been some signs in recent weeks, however, that things are looking a bit better for the R’s.

