Home form, new-look squad: The dilemmas that Lee Bowyer is facing at Charlton Athletic at this very moment in time

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has a few challenges to reckon with at the moment as his Addicks team looks to challenge for the play-offs in Sky Bet League One.

Form has been patchy in recent weeks and it does appear that there are a few things that need looking at at The Valley in order to get the play-off charge back on track.

Indeed, it’s at home where Bowyer will want to address one particular weakness at the moment.

Of course, in this most unique season, we have seen home advantage effectively wiped out with the lack of supporters at grounds.

Charlton, of course, have been one of the teams to, at times, have a handful of fans back in but results weren’t perfect when there was a crowd watching on.

Indeed, the Addicks haven’t won at home in the league since a 5-2 victory against AFC Wimbledon in mid-December.

Whilst the recent loss against Portsmouth can happen against a good side, it’s the slow-starting displays at home to the likes of Rochdale and Swindon Town that need looking at – Bowyer will be pleased that draws were at least salvaged in both.

It’s a task for him and his squad, then, which comes to his other dilemma at the moment – what is his best team?

It was perhaps to be expected that the winter window would be busy with it being the first whole market with Thomas Sandgaard at the helm.

Three new attackers came in in Liam Millar, Jayden Stockley and Ronnie Schwartz whilst the midfield was shaken up as Marcus Maddison and Jonny Williams left late on whilst Matt Smith and Diallang Jaiysemi arrived.

Bowyer has regularly rotated his side anyway this season – either through choice or through force via injury or suspension – but perhaps now is the time to find a consistent side and stick with it.

Easier said than done, of course, in this most unprecedented of seasons with such a packed schedule but it may be the key to getting on a good run.

The Addicks showed after the summer window they’re capable of winning games on the trot and keeping clean sheets on the way, now it’s time for another post-market bounce.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Charlton Athletic players ever score a goal at The Valley?

1 of 18 Joe Gomez Yes No