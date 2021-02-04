Home form, Aiden McGeady: The dilemmas that Lee Johnson is facing at Sunderland at this very moment in time

It’s been a mixed start to life at Sunderland for Lee Johnson.

The former Bristol City boss took charge of the club at a time when results were mixed and their league standing was starting to become a cause for concerns.

While things have improved of late, there’s still plenty of work to do.

There’s been some big wins in recent weeks, while some shrewd additions in the transfer market has certainly left the Black Cats in a strong position as they prepare for a crucial few months in League One.

However there’s still a lot of work to do.

Here we take a look at some of the dilemmas facing Lee Johnson at the Stadium Of Light.

Creating opportunities

While Sunderland’s goalscoring record hasn’t been too bad, there’s a cause for concern over the amount of chances being created.

The club have struggled to get their creative juices flowing so far this term and that’s certainly an area that Lee Johnson will be looking to improve on if they’re to start winning games on a more consistent basis.

The addition of players such as Jordan Jones will certainly help that, and the supporters will surely be hoping that he can play a big part in addressing this area for concern.

Getting the best out of Aiden McGeady

The winger could be absolutely crucial in the coming months.

The 34-year-old is arguably the best player at the Stadium Of Light and after a spell in the shadows at the club, now is the time for him to show that he still has the quality to help Sunderland to secure promotion.

Lee Johnson knows that he has a top talent on his hands and so the challenge for him will be on trying to get the best out of them.

Addressing home form

Sunderland possess the biggest stadium in League One by some distance and it’s about time they started using it to their advantage.

Home form has been a real concern in the last couple of seasons and you just feel that if Lee Johnson can get the team firing on home soil then it’ll be a massive factor in pushing them towards promotion.

The Black Cats are drawing too many games at the Stadium Of Light and that’s certainly something that needs to be addressed.