Holy, Thorniley & Wyke nominated for FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month award

After the madness of the January transfer window, full focus was back on the pitch in February and League One did not disappoint.

The battles at both ends of the division are really starting to hot up and there were some very interesting twists and turns last month.

There were some outstanding individuals as well and six of the best have been nominated for the FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month award.

Before you cast your vote, we’ve outlined why each of the nominees has made the list.

All stats courtesy of Whoscored.

Goalkeepers

Nominee: Tomas Holy

Ipswich got their promotion back on track in February and that was thanks in no small part to the performances of their towering Czech shot-stopper between the sticks.

Tomas Holy made 20 saves for the Tractor Boys last month and helped them keep clean sheets in four of their six games.

Defenders

Nominees: Robert Atkinson, Jordan Thorniley

Losing Rob Dickie in the summer was a huge blow for Oxford United but the emergence of Robert Atkinson this term has helped to soften that and he was in sterling form in February.

The central defender helped the U’s keep two clean sheets and made a remarkable 17 clearances, as well as continuing to play a key role aerially and in the passing game.

Blackpool were in fantastic form in February, taking 12 points from a possible 15 to keep their play-off dreams alive, and Jordan Thorniley’s performances were vital to that.

The centre-back was out of favour through the first half of the season but was ever-present last month – making 11 clearances and helping the side keep four clean sheets – and looks to have fought back into contention.

Midfielders

Nominee: Jorge Grant

Jorge Grant is the beating heart of a Lincoln City side that have shocked many by emerging as serious promotion and title contenders.

The playmaker was pulling the strings as usual in February but it was his lethal form in the final third that impressed most as he scored four times and added two assists.

Forwards

Nominees: Jonson Clarke-Harris , Charlie Wyke

February was a perfect month for Peterborough in League One as they won all six of their games to boost their promotion push.

Jonson Clarke-Harris was in sensational form, bagging eight goals for the Posh and providing nine key passes as he continued to help fans forget about Ivan Toney.

Charlie Wyke dominated defences last month, proving a constant threat as his sterling form under Lee Johnson continued.

The powerful forward scored six times – including four against fellow promotion chasers Doncaster Rovers – and added two assists.

To cast your vote and pick your winner, click here.