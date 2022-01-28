Holmes starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Stoke City tonight

Huddersfield Town entertain Stoke City in the Sky Bet Championship this evening, with Carlos Corberan’s side looking to flex their play-off credentials to the rest of the division.

It’s Friday night football for Town, who sit sixth in the table after an impressive unbeaten run was extended last weekend in a thrilling contest with Reading FC.

Despite a 4-3 win in Berkshire, there could well be a couple of tweaks to the Huddersfield line-up this evening, which we aim to second-guess with our graphic below.

Lee Nicholls will, obviously, play in goal without any late complications, but there’s a decision to make with the defensive unit ahead of him in the absence of Levi Colwill.

Pipa played last week as Huddersfield shipped three at Reading, which might force Corberan into a slight change, recalling Naby Sarr to a three-man unit with Matty Pearson and Tom Lees.

Harry Toffolo and Sorba Thomas, meanwhile, man the flanks.

In terms of Town’s midfield pivot, it should hopefully be Lewis O’Brien and Jonathan Hogg – two of Corberan’s most consistent performers.

The attacking unit welcomes back Duane Holmes and, given Corberan’s praise for him over recent weeks, he could come straight into the starting line-up, joining Danel Sinani and last week’s hat-trick hero, Danny Ward.

