Holmes starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Preston on Wednesday night

Huddersfield Town are looking to stretch a 12-game unbeaten run this week when they travel to Deepdale to take on Preston North End.

Carlos Corberan have overseen a superb burst of form that has kept Town in play-off contention and also put them into the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they will meet Nottingham Forest.

Heading to Deepdale, then, Huddersfield will be full of confidence and looking to further flex their play-off credentials to the Championship.

Importantly, Huddersfield continue to keep the core of their best side fit and available for selection despite an intense schedule.

As our graphic above shows, after FA Cup duty, Corberan will be returning to his favoured personnel for the Championship.

That starts with Lee Nicholls, who could be behind a defensive unit of Harry Toffolo, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson and Ollie Turton, with the latter deputising for the injured Pipa and a four-man unit preferred in Levi Colwill’s absence.

In midfield, Huddersfield will work from an axis of Lewis O’Brien and Jonathan Hogg, despite the temptation of throwing Carel Eiting back into the mix.

Instead of doing that, Danel Sinani should provide the link between the midfield and attack.

Sorba Thomas provides width from the right, with Duane Holmes hard to ignore from the left after back-to-back goals in league and cup games.

Leading the line will be top goalscorer, Danny Ward.

