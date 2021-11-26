Holmes starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Middlesbrough on Saturday

Huddersfield Town host Middlesbrough tomorrow in the Sky Bet Championship, licking their wounds following a narrow defeat to Queens Park Rangers in the week.

Despite that late defeat in West London, there’s plenty to be positive about right now for Carlos Corberan. His side are within touching distance of the play-offs and in great form at the John Smith’s Stadium having picked up 13 points from the last 15 available.

Taking on Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough side will be another test for Town, although they are hopefully going to be able to call on a couple of returning players.

As our graphic above shows, we are expecting to see Duane Holmes and Sorba Thomas return to the starting line-up.

The rest of the side, though, remains unchanged.

Lee Nicholls is in fine form in goal, whilst Levi Colwill, Tom Lees and Matty Pearson are, without doubt, Corberan’s go-to options in the back-three.

Harry Toffolo will continue at left wing-back and Thomas should return on the right ahead of Ollie Turton; an attacking change for a home fixture.

In midfield, Lewis O’Brien and Scott High will surely get the nod in the extended absence of Jonathan Hogg and Alex Vallejo.

Holmes is back in training after an injury and, if fit, will be selected on the left, forming a front three with Danny Ward and the in-form, Danel Sinani.

