Holmes starts, 4 changes: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to play Fulham on Saturday

Huddersfield Town take on Fulham in the Championship this Saturday.

Carlos Corberan’s side were beaten 5-1 by the Cottagers earlier in the season, but this weekend’s meeting has a different outlook, with both entering the game in the top-six.

Town have become far harder to beat in the months that followed August’s meeting, but Fulham have become better too, storming out in-front at the top of the table.

You feel, then, that Corberan’s selection is going to be based around getting the players he’s trusted most this season into the starting line-up.

As our graphic above shows, it could well be 3-4-3 if Levi Colwill comes through training and is fit enough for a return to the starting side.

He could join Tom Lees and Matty Pearson in the back-three ahead of Lee Nicholls.

There’s also an argument for Harry Toffolo to return at left wing-back and Sorba Thomas dropping back into the same role on the right.

Lewis O’Brien and Jonathan Hogg provide the perfect balance in a midfield two, as Jon Russell drops out.

In attack, Danel Sinani and Duane Holmes could come back into the side, flanking Danny Ward, who feels most likely to lead the line.

