‘Holmes for me’, ‘Bird all the way’ – Plenty of Derby County fans debate future award winner

Derby County have been very good since the turn of the year, and look as though they may even be able to challenge for the play-offs in the last nine games of the season.

There have been a number of standout players through the campaign, and the Rams have blooded a lot of younger players through their youth ranks and given them an opportunity in the first-team.

Duane Holmes has stood out, as has Max Bird, both academy products who have been given the opportunity to be key senior players at such an early age.

One man who has changed the course of the campaign is former England international Wayne Rooney, he started playing in January and has been key in an upturn of form from the Rams.

Football League World asked Facebook group, DCFC – ITS IN OUR DNA, who they thought had been their player of the season.

Here are some of the replies…

Lewis Walton: Duane Holmes definitely up there.

Tony Warren: Holmes, but no doubt about it Rooney has had a massive impact still class.

Greig McLean: Bird all the way.

Dan Hardy: Either Martin or Holmes.

Michael Fletcher: Duane Holmes.

John Smith: Holmes for me. But if Rooney had been here from the start of the season he would win by a mile. Young player of the season should go to Jason Knight.

Adrian Pacey: Rooney, Holmes and Bird.