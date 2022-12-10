Holmes 4/10, Helik impresses: Huddersfield Town player ratings after 1-0 defeat v Sheffield United

Huddersfield Town’s battling second-half at Bramall Lane wasn’t enough this afternoon as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United.

Mark Fotheringham’s side, then, remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table.

Billy Sharp’s early goal was the difference this afternoon, with Huddersfield knocking on the door in the second-half but not quite managing to force an equaliser against the promotion-chasing Blades.

Here’s how we rated Fotheringham’s side:

Lee Nicholls – 5: Could do little with Sharp’s goal and was largely solid in other areas of his game.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden – 5: Dealt with some moments better than he did others at right wing-back, but failed to keep up with Sharp in the build-up to the opening goal after the Sheffield United captain pulled into his channel.

Tom Lees – 6: One crucial tackle on Sharp midway through the first-half and won enough of his duels.

Michal Helik – 7: Got his head on plenty throughout the afternoon and was probably the pick of Huddersfield’s defenders.

Will Boyle – 6: Like Helik, got his head to plenty and organised from the left. Deserves credit for the level of his performances, given what was expected of him heading into the season.

Josh Ruffels – 6: Baldock pinned him back in the first-half but he did well enough in a left wing-back role. Looked to get forwards in the second-half but didn’t see much reward for that.

David Kasumu – 5: Busy as he always tries to be out of possession but was wasteful when he had the ball, not looking completely himself. Replaced at half-time.

Jack Rudoni – 5: Struggled through the first-half and looked instantly better when Hogg was introduced in his central midfield role.

Sorba Thomas – 4: Cheap free-kicks given away and a 31st minute yellow card picked up in what wasn’t a great first-half. Better after the break but didn’t create much overall, which is frustrating.

Danny Ward – 5: Held the ball up nicely and looked to link with deeper players, dropping short onto the ball. Starved of any chances, though.

Duane Holmes – 4: Offers an obvious threat with his pace but didn’t do too much before testing Foderingham with a low shot at the start of the second-half. Lasted just over an hour.

Subs

Jonathan Hogg – 6: Contributed to a much-improved start to the second-half for Huddersfield. Good to see him back.

Brahima Diarra – 5: Lively off the bench but a frustrating lack of end product that you’d expect of a young player.

Tyreece Simpson – 5: First look at the summer signing, who wasn’t really involved.

Jordan Rhodes – 5: Another on late in the game to try and rescue something. Chances didn’t fall his way, though.

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Huddersfield Town’s season so far

1 of 22 1. Who did Huddersfield play in their 2022/23 Championship opener? Burnley Birmingham Stoke Norwich