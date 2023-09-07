Wrexham's start to life back in the EFL after 15 years away has been anything but ordinary.

The level of expectation on the Red Dragons going into the 2023-24 League Two season was gargantuan, stemming from their 111-point haul in the National League last season and the investment of Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

There wasn't significant changes made to Phil Parkinson's squad though in the transfer window, and their first six matches of the fourth tier campaign have certainly been entertaining.

A 5-3 defeat against MK Dons, a 5-5 draw with Swindon Town and a 4-2 win over Walsall are just a selection of the results in the early stages of the campaign for Parkinson's side, suggesting that scoring goals isn't necessarily a problem.

However, a new striker has been on the wishlist all summer, especially with Paul Mullin's absence through a punctured lung, and Wrexham thought they had their man as a deal had been agreed late on deadline day for Harrogate Town's Luke Armstrong.

The late submission of paperwork though relating to the deal meant that Armstrong was not registered on time with the EFL, therefore leaving the Welsh outfit without their new goalscorer.

Armstrong scored 16 times in League Two last year for Harrogate, but he wasn't the only forward that Wrexham seemingly had their eye on.

It has now been revealed by Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony that Wrexham were in for Posh's prolific talisman Jonson Clarke-Harris, who scored 29 goals in all competitions in 2022-23 - 26 of those coming in League One.

What has Darragh MacAnthony said on Wrexham's pursuit of Jonson Clarke-Harris?

MacAnthony revealed Wrexham's contact with him in regards to the 29-year-old goal-getter, but for whatever reason after making him their top target they pulled out of actually tabling an offer.

"And Rovers were the only ones to make an acceptable bid. Wrexham contacted me and said they were going to make a bid which was interesting," MacAnthony revealed on his Hard Truth podcast - via the Peterborough Telegraph.

"It might have seemed a strange move for the player, but if they got him it would probably mean back-to-back promotions for them so I could see the logic.

"Apparently Hollywood had approved the move, but then they just went quiet.

"They never came back to me which was a surprise, especially when I saw who they eventually tried to sign."

Clarke-Harris will now remain a Peterborough player until at least January as his last-minute return to Bristol Rovers, which was worth over £1 million including add-ons, did not get registered in time.

Would Jonson Clarke-Harris have been a good signing for Wrexham?

Clarke-Harris is one of the most reliable and prolific goalscorers in League One, so dropping down a level to League Two would have surely seen him hit the back of the net just as much - if not more often.

With the service he would've gotten from the likes of James McClean as well, partnering Clarke-Harris with Mullin when he is fully-fit would have been a duo for the ages in the fourth tier of English football.

Therefore, it is a mystery as to why Wrexham never went ahead with the deal, although perhaps they re-considered the costs it would have taken both in transfer fees and salary to make it work and decided against such a move.

The situation could be re-visited though potentially in January, and should Wrexham be battling for promotion then it could put them in a great position in regards to landing Clarke-Harris' signature.