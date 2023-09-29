Highlights Southampton's recent string of defeats highlights the need for them to earn points quickly.

Leeds United's improved form after the international break shows how quickly things can change in football.

Russell Martin faces selection dilemmas for the upcoming game, but he should maintain faith in certain players like Jan Bednarek and Che Adams.

Southampton need to get points on the board sooner rather than later, after suffering four defeats in a row.

They enjoyed a good start to the season, unlike opponents Leeds United, but the Whites are currently the ones in better shape after managing to improve their form following the international break.

With Daniel Farke's side now in the promotion mix, that just goes to show how quickly things can change and the Saints will be encouraged by that.

Russell Martin faces some selection dilemmas ahead of this game though - and we have predicted the lineup he will put out at St Mary's tomorrow afternoon.

GK: Gavin Bazunu

Questions have been asked of Bazunu - but Martin seems to have full faith in him and it would be a surprise if he doesn't start tomorrow.

A big game like this requires experienced players - but changing goalkeepers isn't ideal either.

LB: Ryan Manning

A key ally of Martin's from their time together at Swansea City, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him come in for Mason Holgate, who wasn't good at the Riverside.

Considering the tough time the Everton man has had on the South Coast so far, Holgate could struggle against Leeds' dangerous forward line so he probably needs to be replaced.

CB: Jan Bednarek

Bednarek could be a key player tomorrow with the experience he has under his belt.

The Saints haven't been brilliant defensively this term but he should keep his starting spot - as someone who can contribute in both the defensive and attacking thirds.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis hasn't enjoyed the best time at St Mary's so far, but he was an important figure for Burnley last term.

With this in mind, Martin should keep faith in him.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

We have seen both the good and the bad side of Walker-Peters this season.

However, he's clearly a talented full-back and could be a real asset going forward if the Saints can control the game, something they could do by keeping possession.

CDM: Shea Charles

Charles has been an important player for Martin and even though he was taken off at the Riverside, it wouldn't be a shock to see him start again.

He's a player that clearly has a lot of potential.

CM: Will Smallbone

Smallbone is another talented player and he showed that during his time on loan at Stoke City last term.

If he can get into some good positions, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make a difference. However, he needs to help his side win the midfield battle if he's to be effective in the final third.

CM: Flynn Downes

Downes is a player that can be a magnificent asset in this division.

And Martin will be counting on him as one of his key players in this clash, as someone who is clearly comfortable on the ball.

LW: Sam Edozie

Edozie was reasonably bright after coming on last weekend and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him replace Ryan Fraser.

The ex-Man City player has been a shining light for the Saints so far this term with some of his performances.

RW: Adam Armstrong

Armstrong is continuing to prove why Martin has so much faith in him.

He may not have scored as much as he would have wanted to in the Premier League but he's prolific at this level and a player well worth having.

ST: Che Adams

Adams will be keen to get back in and among the goals following a solid start to the campaign.

The Saints' defence has been criticised this term but he also needs to ensure he's stepping up to the plate.