Highlights Russell Martin's Southampton squad suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Sunderland and will want to bounce back.

Changes are expected in the starting lineup for the upcoming match against Leicester City - though key players like goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and right-back Kyle Walker-Peters are likely to retain their spots.

Martin may opt for a new center-back duo, replacing Mason Holgate and injury-threatened Jan Bednarek with debutant Shea Charles and Championship-proven Taylor Harwood-Bellis, while summer arrival Ryan Manning is expected to feature at left-back again.

Changes to Russell Martin's starting XI are expected for Southampton, this weekend as they host Leicester City on the South Coast.

The first international break of the Championship season is now over, and we can all get back to our regularly scheduled programming of English second tier football.

One of the big stories going into the break was Sunderland's drubbing of Southampton. The Saints were yet to lose a game, even having played top scorers Norwich City

But there were signs of weaknesses in Martin's squad and the Black Cats were fully able to exploit them - hammering them 5-0.

Based on the performance of Southampton, you would have thought that they were the team that only got promoted from League One two years ago, and the hosts were the ones who'd just been relegated from the Premier League.

But that isn't the case and it was a proper humbling for Martin's men. The opposition doesn't get any easier though, as they take on 3rd-placed Leicester.

So changes are expected, and this is the lineup that we expect to walk out at St Mary's, on Saturday.

GK: Gavin Bazunu

The former Manchester City keeper has started between the sticks for Southampton ever since he left the north of England, last summer.

Yes, he conceded five goals in his last game for the side but it would be harsh to lay the blame at his feet.

He's their best keeper and there would be shock if he's not named in the first XI - particularly given the way Martin has publicly backed him.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

He has been one of the club's best players since their return to the Championship. Even though he was part of the leaky defence that played at the Stadium of Light, he was not a main culprit.

His passing was sharp, he completed all of his attempted dribbles, and he won almost all of his defensive duels. He's a lock to start.

CB: Shea Charles

It looks as though Jan Bednarek may miss Friday's game due to injury, which could mean Shea Charles starts after he replaced Mason Holgate in the drubbing at Sunderland.

Holgate looked off the pace completely in that game so Martin may opt for a new-look centre-back duo.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

After seeing his team's performance, it would be criminal for the boss to not make this change.

Not only did Holgate play poor but Harwood-Bellis has clear Championship pedigree. He was an integral part of Burnley's promotion last season. He's a leader, and he'll make a big difference to Martin's side.

LB: Ryan Manning

He was one of the boss' marquee signings. It would take an unbelievably bad stretch of games to get him out of the squad.

He's a creative threat down the left, and they don't really have many other options.

CM: Will Smallbone

The 23-year-old has been impressive since returning from his loan spell with Stoke City.

Bar injury, he's been a regular in the first XI and we expect that to continue.

CM: Flynn Downes

The West Ham loanee will likely be relishing being back under Martin's stewardship.

Downes was one of the few players that can take some pride from the Sunderland game, because he played pretty well, despite the scoreline.

CM: Stuart Armstrong

The main reason why we predict that he will start is because of his quality and experience. Granted, he didn't show an ounce of it in his last game and that's why he was brought off at half-time.

This is one of the positions where, after losing Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse, the club don't have too many options.

RW: Ryan Fraser

Here's where the wholesale changes start to kick in. Sekou Mara's only start of the season was against Sunderland, and he, like most of his striking partners, didn't show enough to keep their spot.

Fraser was brought on at half-time in that game, and the manager will want to show that you won't play if you play like you did last time out.

ST: Che Adams

It's been proven that Adam Armstrong, as a lone number nine, just does not work.

Adams hasn't found it hard to find the back of the net this season. Leicester are good defensively, and the Saints will need someone like him to finish chances that fall their way.

LW: Adam Armstrong

In all honesty, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Armstrong sat with a bib on at 8pm tomorrow.

He was the only one of the three starting forwards, against the Black Cats, to not be subbed. Martin seems to quite like him as a player.

He can drift inside and play as a second striker, which will give space to Manning and Armstrong, on the left but if Carlos Alcaraz is in the first XI then there would be no argument from us.