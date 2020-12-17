Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Holding us back’, ‘Got to go’ – Many Birmingham fans turn on one player after Cardiff defeat

Birmingham City were beaten 3-2 by Cardiff City last night and many fans have been left frustrated by the performance of Lukas Jutkiewicz. 

In recent seasons the towering forward has been a key man for the Blues but he’s not been at his best this season.

Jutkiewicz had a role to play in the Blues equaliser as he brought down a high ball for Marc Roberts to fire into the corner but his sloppy play often hamstrung them as Aitor Karanka’s side slipped to a heartbreaking late defeat.

Robert Glatzel had put the hosts ahead early on at the Cardiff City Stadium but Roberts’ strike pulled Birmingham level before Ivan Sanchez put them ahead just after the break.

The Bluebirds struck twice late on, however, as first Harry Wilson and then Sean Morrison found the net to give Neil Harris’ men the lead.

Birmingham’s forward play was hindered somewhat by the performance of Jutkiewicz, who lost possession 18 times and connected with just 52% of his passes (Sofascore).

The striker has been a fan favourite at St Andrew’s in previous seasons but it appears Blues supporters are beginning to become increasingly frustrated with him.

Many took to Twitter after last night’s game to voice their thoughts…


