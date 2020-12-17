‘Holding us back’, ‘Got to go’ – Many Birmingham fans turn on one player after Cardiff defeat

Birmingham City were beaten 3-2 by Cardiff City last night and many fans have been left frustrated by the performance of Lukas Jutkiewicz.

In recent seasons the towering forward has been a key man for the Blues but he’s not been at his best this season.

Jutkiewicz had a role to play in the Blues equaliser as he brought down a high ball for Marc Roberts to fire into the corner but his sloppy play often hamstrung them as Aitor Karanka’s side slipped to a heartbreaking late defeat.

Robert Glatzel had put the hosts ahead early on at the Cardiff City Stadium but Roberts’ strike pulled Birmingham level before Ivan Sanchez put them ahead just after the break.

The Bluebirds struck twice late on, however, as first Harry Wilson and then Sean Morrison found the net to give Neil Harris’ men the lead.

Birmingham’s forward play was hindered somewhat by the performance of Jutkiewicz, who lost possession 18 times and connected with just 52% of his passes (Sofascore).

The striker has been a fan favourite at St Andrew’s in previous seasons but it appears Blues supporters are beginning to become increasingly frustrated with him.

Many took to Twitter after last night’s game to voice their thoughts…

I love Juke, and appreciate everything he's done for us over the last few years. But right now he's holding us back. #bcfc — As We Journey On (@aswejourneyon) December 16, 2020

We need to get juke out this team and buy a ST in January — Oliver Hatton (@OllieHattonBCFC) December 16, 2020

Unfortunate defeat that I don’t think we deserved. But there are still a couple of players letting us down along with poor decision making. Imo juke has got to go now, he offered nothing this evening, and I feel for hogan who could’ve performed better tonight @bcfc #KRO — harry mason (@harryfmason) December 16, 2020

Juke has got to stop playing surely — Dan 🦦 (@Danf1bcfc) December 16, 2020

Get Juke off he’s a liability — john weaver (@JohnJayneweaver) December 16, 2020

The most frustrating thing about Juke is the amount of free kicks he concedes. Time and time again, he doesn’t win free kicks buts constantly gives them away and the opposition easy possession. Proper winds me up. Needs to be a bit more savvy. #bcfc — Andy Lovell (@MyNoseisBlue) December 17, 2020

Everytime jutkiewicz plays we seem so flat…. #bcfc — Ellis🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇯🇲 (@BCFCEllis_) December 16, 2020

Also, juke really needs to look for other options when in and around the box. His greediness can be so frustrating at times. Was a couple times that game where there was options around him yet he goes for it himself. Needs his head up a lot more. #bcfc — J.M (@JMbcfc_) December 16, 2020