“Holding out for a Premier League move” – Sheffield United eye up move for Luton Town player: The verdict

Sheffield United are looking into the possibility of a summer move for Luton Town defender Kal Naismith, as Football League World exclusively learnt on Wednesday.

Sheffield United are joined by Burnley, Norwich City, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and West Brom in pursuit of the 30-year-old.

Naismith has proven to be an excellent left-sided centre-back option for the Hatters this season, appearing 33 times for Nathan Jones’ side this season.

As well as showing his defensive capabilities all season, Naismith has a wand of a left foot on him and has found the back of the net twice, assisting a further six too.

Three of our writers have shared their thoughts regarding Sheffield United’s interest in the versatile defender…

Ned Holmes

Kal Naismith will not be short of suitors this summer, that’s for sure.

I can understand why Sheffield United would be interested and if Ben Davies goes back to Liverpool, Naismith will make a smart addition to the squad.

Chris Basham is not getting any younger but drafting in the Luton defender should boost their hopes of a promotion push next season – assuming they fall short this time.

With his contract up in the summer, the Blades can sense a smart bit of business but they certainly won’t be the only ones.

He’s 30 now though and will surely be holding out for a Premier League move.

Billy Mulley

Naismith has stood out as a top performer at Luton this season, with his defensive stability and attacking contributions being part as to why the Hatters are continuing to succeed.

Possessing all the physical attributes required as a left-sided central defender, Naismith’s ability to carry the ball forward and influence things in the final third has been a common theme this season.

Subsueqntly, the 30-year-old has two goals and six assists to his name in all competitions, with his overall influence displayed by the fact that he has not missed a single minute in the league since the end of October.

Left-sided central defenders tend to be more in-demand than ever before, and there are not many better in the division.