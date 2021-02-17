Holden sacked, Early potential replacements named, Bakinson message: Bristol City news round-up

It’s been a hectic 24 hours for Bristol City, to say the least.

Dean Holden did not get the reaction he called for against Reading and after a 2-0 defeat, the board have the action they deemed necessary.

City sack Holden

Last night, the South West club confirmed that the 41-year-old had been sacked as head coach.

The Robins had lost six games in a row and won just three of their last 14 Championship games, a run that had seen them plummet down the table.

Assistant managers Paul Simpson and Keith Downing will take interim charge, while the search for a replacement goes on.

Paul Cook, Michael Appleton, and Russell Martin early names linked

It seems the new manager hunt is underway and Gregor MacGregor from The Bristol Post has reported that Cook, Appleton, and Martin are early potential candidates.

Cook, who seems to be favoured by large parts of the fanbase, has an excellent record in the EFL and has been out of a job since leaving Wigan in the summer.

Appleton has done a sensational job with Lincoln City this term and has them top of League One at the moment, so prizing him away will not be an easy task.

Another League One boss, Martin has impressed in his first stint in full-time management and helped move MK Dons within reach of the play-offs in the third tier.

It is understood, however, that the Robins are looking for a more experienced manager this time but they did not have anyone lined up.

Tyreeq Bakinson thanks Holden after exit

The City midfielder has become one of the first players to take to social media and send a message of thanks to Holden after his exit.

Bakinson is one of the young players that the former Robins boss put a lot of faith in, helping him to establish himself as a very useful performer in the senior squad.

He took to Instagram to show his appreciation for the outgoing head coach.