Holden offers squad update as Bristol City prepare for Nottingham Forest clash

Bristol City travel to Nottingham Forest this weekend as they look to earn themselves another big three points in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Robins are one of the early pace-setters in the league this season and they will be hoping that this early form can prove a springboard for the rest of the campaign.

Up next, a trip to a Nottingham Forest side that still appears to be suffering from a hangover from last season’s capitulation, despite another flurry of signings in this transfer window.

Even so, it will be tough – as every Championship game is – and Dean Holden will be looking to his players to step up to the challenge.

He’s offered an update on his squad going into this one, too, and, as quoted by Bristol Live, he revealed both Liam Walsh and Nathan Baker are out of contention:

“There’s probably only Nathan Baker who’s long-term really,

“Maybe Liam Walsh is a couple of weeks away from being back outside but the rest of the boys, although they’re not quite with the group just yet, are certainly progressing in the right way.”

The Verdict

Of course, it’s very early days in the Championship season but winning games at the start of the campaign is always something teams plan to do and that is what the Robins have done.

The Holden era at Ashton Gate has begun on the right foot, then, and a win over a struggling Forest side this weekend would be a big early result, make no mistake.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support Reading, Bristol City, Swansea or Cardiff City?

1 of 14 What team does Steffan Rhodri support? Reading Bristol City Swansea City Cardiff City