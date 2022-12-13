Holden, Hayes, Foster: Charlton Athletic’s manager search: What is the latest news?

Charlton Athletic‘s search for Ben Garner’s replacement has been a fairly slow one to get off the ground, as was the hire process of the former Swindon Town boss in the summer.

Anthony Hayes oversaw the Addicks’ sub-par display in going down 3-1 to Stockport County, of League Two, in an FA Cup second round replay last Wednesday.

Many supporters would have been relieved to see their trip to Morecambe postponed at the weekend, allowing further time on the training ground for Hayes and also potentially decreasing the number of matches before a permanent replacement for Garner is appointed.

According to Bettingodds.com, Dean Holden remains firm favourite to fill the vacancy in SE7 and is as short as 2/5 at the time of writing.

Lyall Thomas revealed last week that Ian Foster was on the radar of the South London club, but the experienced England youth coach’s odds are yet to significantly shorten.

As was made public by the The Charlton Athletic Supporters’ Trust on Monday evening, and later confirmed by Richard Cawley, Thomas Sandgaard has explained that a new manager is likely to be in place at some point in the coming weeks rather than days, suggesting that Hayes will be in charge of a few more matches before a final decision is made.

Neil Redfearn is a candidate to fill the vacancy according to The Mirror, but that would be a huge shock appointment considering the 57-year-old has not been an EFL manager for almost seven years.

Many supporters would have been hoping that a replacement for Garner had been lined up already, to give Charlton the opportunity to capitalise on a change of ideas and climb the table ahead of the January transfer window.

Unfortunately, the way things are panning out, a new manager will not have much preparation time at all for the busy Christmas period, which could in turn harm the Addicks’ chances of staving off a relegation battle this term.

The last decade or so has taught us to expect the unexpected when it comes to Charlton Athletic, and it is very hard to second-guess which way Thomas Sandgaard goes both on and off the pitch in the coming weeks and months.