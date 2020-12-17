Dean Holden eyes loan return to aid Bristol City cause

Bristol City manager Dean Holden is looking at bringing back Kasey Palmer from his loan spell at Swansea City as he looks to add to his midfield options at Ashton Gate.

The Robins have had a decent season so far and look again like play-off contenders but they will want to bounce back quickly from their loss at home to Millwall earlier this week.

With that, and their current injury situation, in mind, then, it appears Holden is ready to recall Palmer and bring him back into the Ashton Gate fold:

#BristolCity are considering recalling Kasey Palmer from Swansea City. Understand that Dean Holden believes that KP can add some missing creativity to the Robins midfield. A year ago Jamie Paterson returned to good effect – and now it could be Palmer, with injuries in midfield. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) December 17, 2020

The Verdict

This could well be a good move for Bristol City.

Swansea might not be too appreciative of it, of course, as they are losing an option for their side but, ultimately, he is a Bristol City player and it is their prerogative as to what they do with him.

The Robins have plenty of good players but a few are injured at the moment and so it would make sense to bring in Palmer who can obviously provide his own quality.

The loss against Millwall was not a good one but these results do happen and it’s all about how the club bounces back now.

Indeed, it appears Holden is looking at Palmer’s return being part of that in the coming weeks.

Do you love Bristol City? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Robins that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19 What's the Robins ground called? Ashton Gate Molineux St. Andrew's Spotland