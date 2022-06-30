Holden, 21/22 loanees join L2 rivals, Hutchinson: All the latest Walsall transfer news

It’s been a busy start to the summer window for Walsall, with manager Michael Flynn clearly keen to make some significant changes at the club before the new campaign.

He’s moved early to get business done and allow the new recruits to bed in properly during pre-season, with the start of the League Two season now just a month away.

There’s still a fair way to go in the summer window, of course, and the Saddlers are likely not done with their business yet – both in terms of incoming players and departures.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up all the latest Walsall transfer news…

Rory Holden training with Port Vale after Saddlers exit

One player that it seems won’t be part of Flynn’s plans for the 2022/23 campaign is forward Rory Holden.

The 24-year-old’s contract at the club expires at the end of the month and, according to the Express&Star, is now training with Port Vale.

He is understood to have declined Walsall’s offer to rejoin them for pre-season and is instead hoping to earn a contract at the League One club under former Saddlers boss Darrell Clarke.

Quiz: Are these 20 Walsall transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 KIERAN PHILLIPS WAS ON LOAN FROM HUDDERSFIELD THIS SEASON TRUE FALSE

Pair of 2021/22 loanees join Swindon

Defender Reece Devine (Manchester United) and winger Tyrese Shade (Leicester City) made a combined 54 appearances for Walsall while on loan last season but despite both leaving their respective parent clubs this summer they will not be returning to the club.

The pair have reunited at Saddlers’ League Two rivals Swindon Town, both signing two-year deals.

Last week, the Robins announced that Shade had become new head coach Scott Lindsey’s second signing of the summer while a day later Devine’s arrival was confirmed.

Walsall add Isaac Hutchinson

The Saddlers have made additions of their own in the closing days of June with attacking midfielder Isaac Hutchinson signing from Derby County.

The 22-year-old’s contract expired with the Rams in the summer and he’s now joined Flynn’s squad after signing a one-year contract at the League Two club, which includes an option.

Hutchinson didn’t waste much time before joining pre-season training with his new teammates.