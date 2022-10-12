“Hold their horses” – Cardiff City fan pundit speaks out over important managerial decision involving Mark Hudson

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff are still without a manager, having made the surprise decision to get rid of Steve Morison only ten games into the new Championship campaign.

The boss was put in charge midway through the last campaign and after investing well in January and steadying the ship, was trusted to lead the side on a permanent basis. He had a full summer window of recruitment and was ready to implement his philosophies with his own players.

However, with the Bluebirds not picking up many results in that opening stretch of games, the club decided to make a change rather than to wait it out. It’s worked so far, with interim boss Mark Hudson picking up seven points from his first three games at the helm.

Whilst the search continues for a new man to take charge of the club then, there is now talk of Hudson being handed the role on a more permanent basis. Considering his form so far, that is no surprise, and the side appear to be on the way up under the young boss.

However, speaking about whether he should be handed the role or not yet, Football League World’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey revealed that whilst he has been impressed with the boss so far and fancies him to become a very good manager, he isn’t sure it would be the right call to make just yet and doesn’t want the Bluebirds to ‘jump the gun’ in making any rash call over their next boss.

Speaking about the manager then, he said:”Hudson probably hasn’t quite got to the point of getting the role on a permanent basis as of yet. I think, whilst we’re in a good position with nobody likely to come in and try and take Hudson away, I think we need to delay our decision a little bit before fully giving him the job.

“I think he’s had a very good start, seven big points against three really tough opposition for different reasons, and I do think he could be a very good manager going forward though it would be his first permanent role and I wouldn’t want the club to jump the gun and make a decision based off a couple of games which, when you look at the results prior to that, this bounce was potentially coming already. So I feel they should hold their horses and see how time plays out over these next few weeks before making that serious decision.”

The Verdict

Mark Hudson is certainly doing his chances of landing the job no harm right now, with the manager already picking up plenty of points in the role.

Morison had struggled to get wins and points in his ten-game stretch but Hudson has come in and seemed to get Cardiff ticking. If he can keep it up and remain consistent with his results, then he would certainly be the right man for the job and could take the team in the right direction.

The issue, as Ben said, is whether this is merely a ‘bounce’ in results. Most teams after sacking a boss or putting a new man in charge see an upturn in their results and this tends to not always have anything to do with who actually comes in. Given a longer run of games and the same results, Hudson would prove it is his methods rather than this bounce.

If he can do that, then there is no better man for the Bluebirds job.