“Hold out for £15 million” – Middlesbrough fan pundit puts price tag on 21-year-old starring at Nottingham Forest

Joining Nottingham Forest on loan at the start of the season, Djed Spence has enjoyed an excellent campaign thus far at The City Ground.

The right wing-back is thriving under Steve Cooper’s stewardship and he is playing a big part in their charge towards the play-off positions.

Arsenal, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur emerged as interested parties during the January transfer window and it remains to be seen what is on the cards for the 21-year-old in the summer.

Speaking to FLW about Spence and the kind of figure the Teessiders should be holding out for, FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt said: “With Spence, I am looking, at least for me, probably about £15 million. His stock has gone up immeasurably.

“Obviously that performance against Arsenal in the FA Cup has probably sky-rocketed his price but I think you have to factor in that teams are looking at, as I’ve mentioned before, building assets and paying for potential, so probably £10 million plus, but if we can hold out for £15 million, I think that would be great business.

“We picked Spence up after he was released from Fulham’s academy, so it would be one hell of a profit to make from him.”

The verdict

Whilst it may be difficult to see your player being an integral part of a club who you are competing for a play-off spot against, Spence’s spell away is perhaps doing more good than bad.

Isaiah Jones has seen more consistent game time this season from the right wing-back role, with the 22-year-old proving his excellence throughout the campaign thus far.

Spence is also upping his price tag with his continued success at Forest, and with the stature of clubs in pursuit, £15 million is certainly a reasonable figure.

As Dana quite correctly points out, they are set to make a tidy profit, if they do intend to sell him this summer.