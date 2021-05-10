‘Hold onto your hats everyone’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as club make player announcement

Ipswich Town have confirmed that long-serving duo Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse will be leaving the club this summer.

Both players have been ever-present figures in the Tractorboys’ first-team squad over the last few years, but the club have made the decision to not extend their contracts at Portman Road.

Chambers joined Ipswich back in 2012 and has made 396 appearances for the club in that time, with the defender going on to captain the side.

Meanwhile, Skuse arrived at Portman Road back in 2013 and went on to make 277 appearances for Town during his time in Suffolk.

The big 22-question Ipswich Town end of season quiz - Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 Who was Ipswich's first league game against this season? Charlton Wigan Plymouth Hull

Both players were involved in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Fleetwood Town and it means that was their last match for the Tractorboys.

Football League World understands that the pair are being lined up with a move to League Two side Colchester United, who are also keeping tabs on another Ipswich player in Freddie Sears.

Town boss Paul Cook spoke out about the duo’s departure on the club’s official website:

“Chambo and Cole have been exemplary pros for this football club.

“Not only are they very good footballers, they are stand-out men in the way they conduct themselves.

“They have been a pleasure to work with in my short time here and you won’t find better role models for young players coming through.

“We thank them for their fantastic service to Ipswich Town Football Club and wish them every success in whatever they do going forward.”

Naturally, this news garnered a big reaction from Ipswich Town fans on social media.

Here, we take a look at a selection of the responses from Town fans to the news….

When we look back at the past two months in many years' time, what a period of change this has been – new owners, new manager, new ceo, new sponsor, new captain, the departure of our two longest serving players. Hold onto your hats everyone. #ITFC https://t.co/etooAlnHjF — SuperFrans (@Super__Frans) May 10, 2021

Say what you want about these two, they’re both Ipswich through and through! I hope they get coaching roles at the club in the future as both have shown great leadership over the years! Thank you skusey and a Chambo! #itfc https://t.co/Roqj1Gl2er — Tom Cann (@TomCann97) May 10, 2021

It's very sad to see both of these players leave they have done a lot for this club 💙💙 https://t.co/r08JJqmnzW — Katie Lawrence (@Katie200202) May 10, 2021

The end of an era. We may not be sad about that for many reasons, but to see these two go will be sad. Cheers for the loyalty chaps. https://t.co/c8iNe5ACsy — Amy Downes (@tractorgirlamy8) May 10, 2021

Both great servants to the club. You cannot knock their work ethic, attitude or desire to get the club success. Model pros both of them. Best of luck with the next move. 👏🔵 #itfc https://t.co/ePAgNRzLyP — Tom Baines (@tombaines88) May 10, 2021

Signals the end of an era and the start at anew. Sad to see them leave, Chambers should always be remember as a legend at this club, despite everything else that has gone on #itfc https://t.co/FVKaT4TwNm — Simon Wyse (@Wysey01) May 10, 2021

Outstanding professionals.

Chambers in particular has been an outstanding Captain, probably only matched by Matt Holland in the last 30 years.

Suspect and hope we will see them both back at the club in the future.#itfc https://t.co/nrcViLaswm — Alistair Rattray (@olimar99) May 10, 2021

Two terrific professionals and credits to our club. Both exemplary role models and will be missed. As a fan I'm gutted they didn't get the send off they deserve, so I hope they realise how much we appreciated them. Thanks and good luck gents! #itfc 💙🤍🚜 https://t.co/KkPo3aR6XN — Will Trott (@WillTrott) May 10, 2021

Might not of been the greatest players but they left everything on the pitch every game for this club. We should be great full for the service they gave us. #itfc https://t.co/On6vcUumaN — Luke Martin (@lukeym20) May 10, 2021

It’s like a breakup

You knew it was coming and you know deep down it’s for the best

But it still hurts https://t.co/WyRdDDWycS — Ed Banthorp (@BigEdBanthorp) May 10, 2021

All the best boys 💙 https://t.co/LIm1SxmVTw — Lila 🇺🇸 (@FinegoldLila) May 10, 2021