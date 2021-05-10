Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Hold onto your hats everyone’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as club make player announcement

Published

5 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town have confirmed that long-serving duo Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse will be leaving the club this summer.

Both players have been ever-present figures in the Tractorboys’ first-team squad over the last few years, but the club have made the decision to not extend their contracts at Portman Road.

Chambers joined Ipswich back in 2012 and has made 396 appearances for the club in that time, with the defender going on to captain the side.

Meanwhile, Skuse arrived at Portman Road back in 2013 and went on to make 277 appearances for Town during his time in Suffolk.

Both players were involved in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Fleetwood Town and it means that was their last match for the Tractorboys.

Football League World understands that the pair are being lined up with a move to League Two side Colchester United, who are also keeping tabs on another Ipswich player in Freddie Sears.

Town boss Paul Cook spoke out about the duo’s departure on the club’s official website:

“Chambo and Cole have been exemplary pros for this football club.

“Not only are they very good footballers, they are stand-out men in the way they conduct themselves.

“They have been a pleasure to work with in my short time here and you won’t find better role models for young players coming through.

“We thank them for their fantastic service to Ipswich Town Football Club and wish them every success in whatever they do going forward.”

Naturally, this news garnered a big reaction from Ipswich Town fans on social media.

Here, we take a look at a selection of the responses from Town fans to the news….


