Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Hold my hands up, I was wrong’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans left purring by ‘beast’ v MK Dons

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday made it two wins in two in League One by beating MK Dons at Hillsborough last night and Chey Dunkley’s performance has left many Owls fans excited. 

Wednesday scored three goals inside the first 22 minutes to beat Accrington Stanley on the weekend but required a late burst to turn last night’s game around and claim all three points.

Scott Twine had given the visitors the lead two minutes into the second half with a powerful long-range strike but Lee Gregory nodded in the equaliser with six minutes left and then Josh Windass scored the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

Wednesday were unlucky not to be ahead in the first half as Dunkley proved too much to handle from attacking set pieces, forcing two sensational saves out of goalkeeper Andrew Fisher.

Injuries have restricted the defender’s impact since he moved from Wigan, where he scored 13 goals across two seasons, but he’s been back in the side this season and found the net twice in his last five games.

He impressed defensively as well last night and had many Wednesday fans purring on Twitter as a result.

Have Sheffield Wednesday ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20

1. Plough Lane (Wimbledon)

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Hold my hands up, I was wrong’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans left purring by ‘beast’ v MK Dons

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: