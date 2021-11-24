‘Hold my hands up, I was wrong’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans left purring by ‘beast’ v MK Dons

Sheffield Wednesday made it two wins in two in League One by beating MK Dons at Hillsborough last night and Chey Dunkley’s performance has left many Owls fans excited.

Wednesday scored three goals inside the first 22 minutes to beat Accrington Stanley on the weekend but required a late burst to turn last night’s game around and claim all three points.

Scott Twine had given the visitors the lead two minutes into the second half with a powerful long-range strike but Lee Gregory nodded in the equaliser with six minutes left and then Josh Windass scored the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

Wednesday were unlucky not to be ahead in the first half as Dunkley proved too much to handle from attacking set pieces, forcing two sensational saves out of goalkeeper Andrew Fisher.

Injuries have restricted the defender’s impact since he moved from Wigan, where he scored 13 goals across two seasons, but he’s been back in the side this season and found the net twice in his last five games.

He impressed defensively as well last night and had many Wednesday fans purring on Twitter as a result.

Read their reaction here:

Hold my hands up, I was wrong about Chey Dunkley. A run of games was what he needed and has been exceptional #swfc — Adam Holder (@adamswfc) November 24, 2021

Much better from Wednesday last night, still some muppets in the crowd that make me ashamed mind. I’ll support when the effort it’s clear to see. It’s clear to see. Special mention for Dunkley – man’s a machine #swfc — Richard Norman (@BFDOWL) November 24, 2021

Entire team was class last night.

Dunkley has proved alot of folk wrong and its criminal we have a fit luongo and Windass 😍😍 #swfc — Oliver Pepall 🦉 (@OliverPepall) November 24, 2021

Announce Dunkley new contract ASAP — Adam (@AdamSWFC__) November 23, 2021

Cheyenne Dunkley… absolute beast of late… that’s the tweet #SWFC — Just Craig (@JustCraigyp) November 23, 2021

Can we just take a minute to appreciate those first half corners. Training ground stuff that. Let’s just hope we don’t over use them. What a steam train cross gladiator Dunkley is. #swfc — Lewis Jordan (@lewisjordan98) November 23, 2021

I’ve been critical of Dunkley in the past but what he’s doing now he’s proper fully fit needs to be said he’s turned his #SWFC career around. One man machine — Steven (@stevenowls) November 23, 2021

Also. Che Dunkley. What have we got here. Absolute beast of a defender!!! Cannot believe my eyes and the performances he’s churning out!! One man defence!!!! He’s turned his Wednesday career back from a point I didn’t think it was possible #swfc — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) November 23, 2021