Hogg and Simpson updates emerge ahead of Huddersfield Town’s clash with Sheffield United

Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham has revealed that Jonathan Hogg and Tyreece Simpson have both returned to training ahead of the club’s showdown with Sheffield United this weekend.

Hogg has not featured for the Terriers since their 1-0 defeat to Blackpool in September as he has missed a chunk of action due to an issue with his calf.

Simpson meanwhile has yet to make a competitive appearance for Huddersfield since sealing a permanent move to the John Smith’s Stadium in September from Ipswich Town.

The forward has been forced to watch on from the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Having accumulated four points from their last two league fixtures, Huddersfield will be aiming to secure a positive result at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Currently bottom of the Championship standings, the Terriers will need to pick up victories on a regular basis in the coming months in order to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation.

Ahead of the club’s clash with the Blades, Fotheringham has shared an update on Hogg and Simpson.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Huddersfield’s Twitter account) about the former of the two aforementioned players, the Terriers boss said: “Jonathan Hogg has been back in full training the past two days, which has given the group a real lift.

“I’m so excited to have him back on the pitch, he’s our captain and our leader out there. We have to be patient though, he’s been out a long time.”

Making reference to Simpson, Fotheringham added: “Tyreece Simpson has been training too, he’s a great personality with a real presence, but he’s a good footballer too.

“We can work with him because he’s a young player, and I’m sure he’ll be an exciting addition for us going forward.”

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a boost for Huddersfield as Hogg and Simpson could both potentially be involved in Saturday’s showdown with the Blades.

Having made 335 Championship appearances during his career, Hogg knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods in this division and thus will prove to be an asset for the Terriers in their quest to retain a place in this division.

As for Simpson, he will be desperate to make a positive impression for Huddersfield after what has been a frustrating period for him.

The forward did not make a single appearance for Ipswich in the second half of the previous term following the club’s decision to recall him from a loan spell with League Two side Swindon Town.

Having provided an impressive total of 14 direct goal contributions for Swindon in all competitions, it will be fascinating to see whether Campbell will be able to immediately adapt to life in a higher division.