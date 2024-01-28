Highlights Sheffield Wednesday is looking to strengthen their squad before the end of the transfer window, with a particular focus on midfield and striker positions.

Isaac Hayden, Scott Hogan, and Jonson Clarke-Harris are realistic transfer targets for the club.

West Ham striker Divin Mubama could also be a potential signing, although competition from other clubs may make it difficult for Wednesday to secure his signature.

It could be a busy end to the January transfer window at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were promoted to the Championship last season after beating Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley in May, and they had looked in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl, offering hope that safety can be achieved.

12 players arrived at Hillsborough this summer following promotion, but many of those new additions have struggled to make an impact, and two of the loanees, Devis Vasquez and John Buckley, have returned to their parent clubs.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 (Summer) Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

The Owls have brought in two new signings so far this month, with goalkeeper James Beadle and striker Ike Ugbo arriving on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and Troyes respectively, but Rohl will be keen to strengthen his squad further before the closure of the window.

With just days remaining until the deadline, we looked at some realistic transfer deals Wednesday should consider.

Isaac Hayden

Wednesday were interested in Newcastle United midfielder Hayden in the summer, but he instead joined Belgian side Standard Liege on loan.

Hayden made 11 appearances in all competitions for Standard Liege, but he was recalled by the Magpies earlier this month, and according to Football Insider, he is expected to make a loan move to the Championship.

The Owls have reportedly reignited their interest in the 28-year-old, but they face competition from Birmingham City, Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn Rovers.

With Buckley returning to Blackburn, and the possibility that Jeff Hendrick's loan could be cut short, Wednesday will be keen to bolster their midfield options before the deadline.

Hayden has excellent Championship experience having won the title with Newcastle in 2017, and he would arguably be an upgrade on the likes of Will Vaulks, George Byers and Momo Diaby.

Scott Hogan

There is no doubt that bringing in a striker will be a priority for the Owls before the end of the window.

Academy product Bailey Cadamarteri has impressed since being promoted to the first team earlier this season, and Ugbo and Ashley Fletcher are both good options, but there are question marks over whether they can provide the goals to keep Wednesday in the division, while Lee Gregory and Michael Smith are both expected to depart in the coming days.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported last month that Birmingham City striker Hogan was one name on Wednesday's list of targets.

Hogan was the Blues' top scorer last season with 10 goals, but he found his minutes limited during Wayne Rooney's disastrous three-month tenure, and Nixon claims that with his contract expiring in the summer, he may be allowed to depart in January to get his wages off the payroll.

It remains to be seen whether Hogan is part of new Birmingham manager Tony Mowbray's plans, but if the 31-year-old is available, he could be a shrewd addition for the Owls.

Hogan may not be as prolific as he once was, but he is still a reliable goalscorer at Championship level, and he could be a gamble worth taking.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Peterborough United striker Clarke-Harris was the joint-top scorer in League One last season with 29 goals, but he was transfer listed by the club in the summer as he entered the final year of his contract.

Clarke-Harris was set to re-join former club Bristol Rovers for a fee of £800,000 on the final day of the summer transfer window, but the deal collapsed and he remained at the Weston Homes Stadium.

It looked as though Clarke-Harris was heading to Charlton Athletic earlier this month after the Addicks had a bid accepted, but a move to The Valley did not materialise, while ambitious League Two promotion hopefuls Wrexham are also said to be interested.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson says he now expects Clarke-Harris to remain at the club, but the Posh would surely rather cash in on the 29-year-old instead of losing him for free in the summer, and Wednesday should consider making a move.

There may be some question marks over Clarke-Harris could make the step up to the Championship, but he scored a commendable 12 goals as Peterborough were relegated from the second tier in the 2021-22 season.

Clarke-Harris is a prolific goalscorer, and given his contract situation, he could be available for a bargain fee.

Divin Mubama

West Ham United striker Mubama is attracting Championship interest this month, with the Daily Mail claiming that Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion are keeping tabs on him, while Everton are also said to be keen.

After impressing in the academy ranks, Mubama has been involved with the Hammers' first team this season, making 12 appearances in all competitions so far, including featuring in the last four games.

West Ham are reportedly reluctant to allow Mubama out on loan as things stand, but David Moyes is looking to bring in a striker this month, and any new arrivals could change the Hammers' stance on the 19-year-old.

Mubama would certainly benefit from a temporary spell elsewhere, and while it would be tough for Wednesday to win the race for his signature ahead of the likes of Sunderland and West Brom, the potential to offer him regular game time could give them an advantage.

Rohl is known to favour younger, pacier players who are capable of pressing, so Mubama could fit the bill perfectly as the Owls' striker search continues.