Birmingham City have been superb in recent weeks and are in excellent shape going into the international break.

Registering 11 points out of a possible 15 in their opening five league games, they are at the top end of the division but it remains to be seen whether they can retain their form and secure an impressive finish at the end of this term.

In fairness, their success isn't too much of a surprise because their change in ownership has changed the mood in the fanbase and they have managed to bring in some excellent players on permanent players.

They haven't had to rely on the loan market following the sales of Tahith Chong and Jobe Bellingham and the windfall they generated from Jude Bellingham's move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Midlands outfit made a very healthy amount of money from the older Bellingham's switch to Spain - and that has certainly paid dividends for them with plenty of excellent players arriving at St Andrew's in recent months.

They are in a good position to go on and secure a respectable finish - but what is their best starting lineup at this point?

We have selected what we believe is the best 11 below.

GK: John Ruddy

Ruddy may be a veteran but he's still capable of putting in excellent performances between the sticks and is currently keeping Neil Etheridge at bay.

LWB: Lee Buchanan

The former Derby County man would surely love the license to get further up the pitch - and he could thrive in this role with fewer defensive responsibilities.

Registering three assists during the 2020/21 campaign with Derby County, he will be desperate to improve on that tally if he's moved into a more advanced position at St Andrew's.

LCB: Emanuel Aiwu

At 22, summer signing Aiwu already has an admirable CV and has plenty of potential.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him establish himself as a key player for Blues in the coming years and could be sold on for a sizeable amount in the future.

CB: Kevin Long

Considering the two centre-backs either side of him are reasonably young, having Long to provide a bit of experience certainly won't do Birmingham any harm.

With his experience and intelligence, he could be a brick wall in defence alongside Aiwu and Dion Sanderson.

RCB: Dion Sanderson

When Sanderson is available, he surely has to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Joining from Wolves permanently, he can now develop without worrying about having to go back to Molineux and that can only help him to fulfil his potential.

RWB: Cody Drameh

It's difficult to choose between Ethan Laird and Drameh because both can offer a lot in the final third, with the latter establishing himself as a magnificent attacking asset on loan at Cardiff City.

And with the ex-Leeds man managing to secure promotion with Luton last term, he's probably the better option to have at this point. However, Laird is just as capable.

CM: Ivan Sunjic

It's great to see Sunjic perform well considering he has underwhelming for a decent chunk of his spell at Birmingham.

But he has done well this term and it remains to be seen whether he earns himself a contract extension.

CM: Krystian Bielik

Poland international Bielik made a permanent move from Derby County in the summer - and you would back him to be very effective in the Midlands.

Whether he can stay fit after a series of serious injuries at Pride Park will determine how much of a success he is at St Andrew's.

LAM: Siriki Dembele

Dembele has previously shown that he can be an asset in the final third, performing particularly well at Peterborough United.

Either he, Keshi Anderson or Koji Miyoshi need to be in the first 11 - and Dembele gets in because he has the potential to be a real game-changer in attack at this level.

RAM: Juninho Bacuna

Grabbing the assist for Jay Stansfield's goal against Millwall, those two should be working closely together but he can also get back and help out defensively, making him a valuable player to have in the middle of the park.

ST: Jay Stansfield

Scoring against Plymouth Argyle and Millwall, Stansfield could be a regular goalscorer for Blues as he looks to show parent club Fulham why he should have remained at Craven Cottage beyond the summer window.

It wouldn't be a shock to see him score 15-20 goals - but whether he can get to that total may depend on the number of starts he gets. His form will probably dictate whether he's in the first 11.