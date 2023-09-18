Highlights Birmingham City suffered their first defeat of the season against Watford, with 10 men due to a red card.

They face a tough match against Preston North End, who are the current table toppers in the Championship.

Coach John Eustace may make some changes to the starting 11, including the potential debut of Emanuel Aiwu in defense.

Birmingham City were one of two Championship teams still unbeaten going into the previous weekend's fixtures, but they were finally downed at the hands of Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Blues went down to 10 men late in the match with Lee Buchanan sent off for two bookable offences, and it took two stoppage time goals from Mileta Rajovic and Ryan Andrews to win all three points for the Hornets.

City have no time to rest though as they face a tough trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End on Tuesday night - a team who are top of the table and are now the only unbeaten side in the second tier.

Head coach John Eustace will have plenty on his mind when it comes to his team selection ahead of the clash with Ryan Lowe and his squad - let's take a look at what starting 11 he may select.

GK: John Ruddy

The experienced stopper is the undisputed first-choice of Eustace in-between the sticks, and there's no reason for that to not continue.

RB: Cody Drameh

Ethan Laird has missed the last three matches with a hamstring issue, and whilst he could be passed fit for this match it may be too soon to throw him back into the starting 11 - especially with such an able alternative in Drameh.

The Leeds loanee will surely keep his place in the side after two starts in a row since his arrival at St Andrew's.

CB: Dion Sanderson

Eustace's captain is one of the first names on the team sheet this season for the Blues and will start again against North End, but his partner on the night could be up in the air.

CB: Emanuel Aiwu

Kevin Long has played every minute in the Championship this season alongside Sanderson, but this could be a great opportunity to give Aiwu his debut having signed from Cremonese.

The Austrian played 23 times in Serie A last season and a defeat gives Eustace the chance to change things up - including at the back.

LB: Emmanuel Longelo

With Lee Buchanan suspended for his two yellow cards against Watford, you'd now expect Longelo to come back into the starting mix.

The 22-year-old has been restricted to cameo outings from the bench so far in the Championship this season but he is now set to get the opportunity to impress.

CDM: Ivan Sunjic

The Croatian is continuing his renaissance after being sent out on loan to Hertha Berlin last year and could be a key figure for Eustace and City this season.

CDM: Krystian Bielik

Alongside Sunjic, Bielik is part of a pretty formidable midfield duo who are set to have a real battle with the likes of Duane Holmes, Ali McCann and co on Tuesday night.

RW: Juninho Bacuna

Having started four of Birmingham's six league matches this season, Bacuna perhaps found himself unfortunate to be benched against Watford.

He is tipped to come onto the right flank though in place of Oliver Burke, with Siriki Dembele probably not fully fit for a return from the start at Deepdale.

CAM: Koji Miyoshi

Birmingham's Japanese summer signing has featured in every league match so far, but just once from the start.

He is perhaps deserving of a place in the starting 11 once more though to see how he handles a tough test such as the one against PNE.

LW: Keshi Anderson

Anderson has been an ever-present so far since signing over the summer following a successful trial spell.

Yet to score for the Blues so far, the 28-year-old will be looking to open his account against North End.

ST: Jay Stansfield

Veteran striker Scott Hogan spurned some glorious chances against Watford, and he may need to be rested and utilised off the bench against North End instead.

That would leave Fulham loanee Stansfield to lead the line, having scored twice in his first three appearances for the club.