Birmingham head into this weekend with a spring in their step following a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Optimism has been rife in the blue half of the second city after the club's long-awaited takeover and a subsequent showing of ambition in the transfer market that has welcomed the likes of Sirki Dembele, Koji Miyoshi and the returns of both Krystian Bielik and Dion Sanderson among others.

That excitement has certainly been vindicated in the early stages of the season.

Blues claimed a respectable 1-1 draw at Swansea City in their season-opener and, having won 2-0 at Cheltenham Town in the EFL Cup, they narrowly pipped promotion hopefuls Leeds United on home soil last weekend, meaning that they will have plenty of confidence and momentum ahead of their trip to Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.

With that in mind, we have predicted how John Eustace will assemble his side against Bristol City.

GK- John Ruddy

The former-England international featured in all but three matches for Birmingham last time out, and after conceding just once in their opening two outings, he will almost certainly retain his place between the sticks.

RB- Ethan Laird

Summer signing Laird appears one of Blues' best captures to date.

During the curtain-raiser in South Wales, the promising right-back defined an astonishing performance against his former club with six completed dribbles, 21 duels won and a total of nine tackles and interceptions.

That form was continued against Leeds as Laird ensured winger Dan James got no change by racking up a combined six tackles and interceptions, too.

A formidable force at both ends of the pitch, he looks sure to have a big role to play against Nigel Pearson's side.

CB- Dion Sanderson

Their defence has been water-tight this month and the returning Sanderson has proved pivotal to just that.

Capable of physically dominating opponents while giving his side a platform to play out from the back with composure and press-resistance while in possession, he is a shoe-in moving forward.

CB- Kevin Long

An imposing defensive partnership has been built up between Sanderson and Long at the heart of Birmingham's backline.

With Bristol City posing a clear goal threat, Eustace will undoubtedly be keen to keep that going now.

LB- Lee Buchanan

Meanwhile, former-Derby County full-back Buchanan has seamlessly reacclimatized to English football so far after returning to British shores following a year with Werder Bremen.

Leeds did not enjoy any luck down his side last weekend, so he should keep his place.

CDM- Krystian Bielik

Bielik has slotted straight back in too, having made his successful loan spell from the Rams a permanent one this summer.

A real physical warrior in midfield, the Polish international is also gifted with a passing range that allows his side to control proceedings and, after playing every available league minute against Swansea and Leeds, it is unfathomable that he will not feature from the very first whistle.

CDM- Ivan Sunjic

Sunjic's profile makes him a no-brainer when looking to win a game from midfield.

Dogged, determined and adept at breaking up play, the one-time Croatian international never shirks a tackle and provides no opponents with an easy ride- and he could be vital at shutting out Jason Knight.

RW- Koji Miyoshi

The first alteration from the team that started against the Whites may be new arrival Miyoshi.

Miyoshi is capable on either flank and looked lively in the latter stages last time out after appearing from the bench, so there is every chance that he may replace Juninho Bacuna and make his first league start for the club.

CAM- Keshi Anderson

Had he not picked up a calf injury on the eve of the match against former-employers Leeds, Tyler Roberts could well have been in line to start here.

But instead, Anderson should keep his place after a fairly impressive start to life in the West Midlands, in which he has one assist to his name so far.

LW- Siriki Dembele

There is simply no way that Dembele will lose the starting berth that he has made his own for this weekend's trip.

The winger gives Blues a new dimension in the final third with his 1v1 quality and ability to stretch defences, and dazzled against both Swansea and Leeds.

He looks every bit a player capable of running the show for Birmingham this term.