Hoffmann starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to play Burton on Tuesday night

Alex Neil is still searching for his first win as Sunderland manager following a 2-1 defeat to MK Dons on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats went a goal behind just after the interval following Mo Eisa’s strike, only for Ross Stewart to level the contest just before the hour mark.

It was a former Sunderland man who came back to haunt his former club though as Connor Wickham struck for Liam Manning’s side on 76 minutes to give the Dons a priceless three points in the promotion race.

Resutls elsewhere saw Sunderland drop out of the play-off spots but they have no time to feel sorry for themselves as Burton Albion visit Wearside on Tuesday night – let’s see how Neil may line his side up.

This may be a good chance for Neil to not only freshen things up in certain areas but also change the system somewhat.

The Scot has been playing with a flat midfield three and both Jay Matete and Dan Neil have started both of the former Preston North End manager’s matches in charge.

However Sunderland could do with a more attacking approach against the Brewers and the younger Neil could make way due to the sheer amount of minutes he’s played in recent months.

A switch could see Carl Winchester move back into the middle from right-back to partner Jay Matete instead of Corry Evans, and that would see January recruit Trai Hume come back into the fold.

That might not be the only change at the back as German stopper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann will be looking to usurp Anthony Patterson after missing the last few matches due to an illness, with the goalkeeper on loan from Bayern Munich being the regular first-choice for the majority of the campaign.

Looking towards the final third of the pitch though and if Neil opts for a 4-2-3-1 then he has a decision to make out wide, as you’d assume Alex Pritchard would be utilised in his more natural ‘number 10’ role.

Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke will both be pushing for a start however at this point you have to favour the latter considering he got the nod against AFC Wimbledon last week.