It was a busy summer for Watford Football Club in terms of outgoings.

As you can see from the table below, the Hornets parted ways with plenty of players this summer. This included star players for big fees, as well as players being released at the end of their contracts.

Plenty of players still remain at Vicarage Road, though, and out of interest, below, we've tried to predict what they would currently be valued at in today's market.

Of course, these are simply our predictions and opinions, and opinions vary, so you may have a different valuation in mind.

Furthermore, just because we predict a certain amount, it does not mean Watford would necessarily be happy to sell for that.

With that said, let's get onto the list!

Wesley Hoedt - £3m

The first Watford player we have decided to look at is Wesley Hoedt.

The Dutch central defender joined the Hornets in January earlier this year, with reports suggesting Watford paid £1.8 million for his signature.

Since then, the Dutchman has done okay in a Hornets shirt. However, he is only contracted until 2025, which likely affects his value.

As such, we predict Hoedt's value to currently be at £3 million.

Imran Louza - £8m

It's Moroccan midfielder Imran Louza up next, arguably Watford's biggest transfer asset following the summer.

The Hornets paid a reported 10 million euros for his signature back in 2021 ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Louza, though, struggled with injuries last season and has so far failed to find a consistent level of performance this campaign.

He is tied down until 2028, though, and is also a Moroccan international, which helps his value.

He's probably worth similar to what the Hornets paid a few years ago, so we think Louza's current market value is roughly £8 million.

Yaser Asprilla - £10m

Yaser Asprilla is another exciting talent on the books at Watford.

Indeed, the Colombian teenager is the next in line in terms of Watford signing a young talent and then selling them on for a big fee.

There were already reports that the likes of Newcastle and Brighton were interested in the summer, for example.

Asprilla has so much development to come, though, so he is nowhere near what will be his peak market value currently.

Factoring in his huge potential, and the fact big clubs are already circling, Asprilla would surely be worth £10 million.

Interestingly, some may feel that's a big figure given what Asprilla has achieved so far, but at the same time, Watford may well be hesitant to sell for that, given he could be worth much more in the future if things go his way.

Ken Sema - £3m

Another Watford player we've looked at on this list is Ken Sema.

The Swedish international has been a solid player for the club for a while now. Last season, for example, he scored five and assisted eight, and recorded a very similar tally, five goals and six assists, when the Hornets were promoted in 2020/21.

Having recently turned 30, and the fact his contract is up in 2025, Sema's current value is likely somewhere in the region of £2-3 million.

At Championship level, he would certainly be well worth that sort of money, but it's difficult to see him leaving Watford any time soon given how thin their squad is at present.

Daniel Bachmann - £3m

Last but not least, Daniel Bachmann is the last player we have decided to look at.

The club's number one goalkeeper recently signed a new deal at Vicarage Road until 2028, and was made club captain under Valerien Ismael.

At times he makes some fantastic saves, but still has a long way to go in terms of getting to grips with playing out from the back.

Still, given he's number one and also features for Austria, we predict Bachmann's market value to be roughly £3 million.