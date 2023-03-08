Hjalmar Ekdal issues prediction as Premier League beckons for Burnley

Hjalmar Ekdal looks to be yet another shrewd Burnley signing from the European market, arriving in the January transfer window to strengthen the Clarets’ backline.

Burnley have conceded just two goals in the 24-year-old’s seven Championship starts to this point and the Swede will be hoping to play his way into Vincent Kompany’s plans to tackle the Premier League next season.

There are no guarantees that Jordan Beyer will move to Turf Moor permanently next season and Taylor Harwood-Bellis is also on loan, potentially opening the door for Ekdal to be a key part of the Belgian’s plans next term.

The move appears to have been a very smart choice from Ekdal and Burnley, with the Swede having his say on the success of it so far in speaking to LancsLive.

He said: “We are on top of the Championship, which is a really good league – and I get to play most of the games now, so of course, for my personal development, it’s really good to be here and play.

“Hopefully if we are promoted, it’s going to be even tougher next year, but with the culture in training and how we train and learn everyday I couldn’t be at a better place.

“I’m going to be a better player for sure.

“I’m on my own journey, I didn’t think before I came here: ‘We’ve got a few Swedish players here’.

“I just thought that Burnley would be a really exciting option – especially with Kompany and the team doing so well.

“I think it’s good to be in a team that’s in harmony and winning games.

“With that in mind, I think it’s easier to play your game and become a better footballer.”

The Verdict

Ameen Al-Dakhil also arrived in the winter window but seems like more of a project signing than Ekdal, with the latter being thrown straight into the thick of the action.

It is no surprise to see Ekdal cite Kompany as part of his decision to join the Clarets, having had such a successful career at the top of English football and at international level, so far the Belgian has been able to inspire many players to reach new heights, and you would expect he has a great understanding of the centre back position.

Kompany’s methods are bold and not simple to step into if the style of play was different at your previous club, but it is so far so good for Ekdal who is right to be thinking about the top-flight already.