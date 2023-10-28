Highlights Despite a slow start, history shows that Paul Warne's teams have often started slowly but eventually won promotion from the division.

Derby County's current record is identical to Warne's previous promotion-winning seasons with Rotherham United at the same stage of the campaign.

Although there is pressure and growing unrest at Pride Park, it is too early to make a decision on Warne's future, as there is still potential for Derby to turn things around and challenge for promotion.

With a final day defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday last season, Derby County missed out on a League One play-off spot.

It was a disappointing end to the campaign, but heading into 2023/24, things were looking positive.

Indeed, the hope coming into this season, with three good clubs in Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday having won promotion to the Championship, would surely have been to improve on last season's seventh place, at the very least making the play-offs this time around and challenging for automatic promotion.

Despite that, though, it has been an incredibly slow start to the season for Paul Warne's side, with fans growing increasingly frustrated at the current situation at Pride Park.

The side were booed off the pitch following their 1-0 defeat away at Shrewsbury on Saturday afternoon, and boss Paul Warne can understand why.

"No-one wants their team booed off," Warne told BBC Radio Derby, via BBC Sport.

"No-one goes into work to get dog's abuse, but I understand it as well - they are disappointed with our level of performance and I know how emotional football is.

"Of course I understand it, but I can't say I like it.

"But if you want fans to get behind the team when they are winning and they are really emotional, the downside is that if things are probably not going as well they will be emotional.

"I understand it in the heat of the moment, after the game, and I'm aware of what happened.

"The lads aren't talking about it, it's not a big thing in the dressing room - they are not crying about it or anything."

How have Derby performed so far this season?

The defeat to Shrewsbury came in Derby's 12th league outing of the season, with the club sitting 11th in the league standings as a result.

Fortunately, the Rams were able to follow this up with a 2-0 victory at home to Exeter City on Tuesday night, just days later.

So far, that means that the club have won six, drawn three, and lost four, leaving them with 21 points at this stage of the campaign.

The Rams are currently two points off the play-offs and seven points behind the automatic promotion spots.

Indeed, then, whilst there is undoubtedly pressure on Warne, although slightly relieved by the victory over Exeter, history tells us that Derby shouldn't be thinking about parting ways with the 50-year-old just yet despite their tricky start.

Rotherham United have previously started slowly in the division

Warne is well-known and got his reputation from the work he did at Rotherham United, which included leading the Millers out of League One to the Championship on three separate occasions.

This first happened in 2017/18 when they won the League One play-offs after a fourth-placed finish, and then again in 2019/20 and 2021/22, when Rotherham finished second and went up automatically on both occasions.

Interestingly, looking back at how all three of these campaigns started, they never came flying out of the traps.

2019/20 is the best example of this, where Warne's Rotherham sat 9th after 13 League One matches, with a record of six wins, three draws, and four defeats - ironically, the exact same record that Derby County have at present.

Furthermore, in 2017/18, it was also a bit of a mixed bag of things to begin with. In their first 12 games that season, Rotherham's record stood at eight wins and five defeats, although they were in fourth place.

Finally, in 2021/22, Rotherham also had a slow start, losing three of their first six matches before steadying the ship and going on to win automatic promotion, sitting 5th after 13 league games.

A look at Derby County themselves last season also shows that Warne had a slow start to life at Pride Park, and really, come the end of the season, they ought to have been in the play-offs.

Paul Warne's League One promotion-winning seasons after 13 matches combined with his two Derby campaigns so far Club Season Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Points Position Eventual finishing position Rotherham United 2017/18 13 8 0 5 24 4TH 4TH Rotherham United 2019/20 13 6 3 4 21 9TH 2ND Rotherham United 2021/22 13 7 3 3 24 5TH 2ND Derby County 2022/23 13 6 2 5 20 9TH 7TH Derby County 2023/24 13 6 3 4 21 8TH N/A *Stats correct as of 25/10/2023

Derby can still go on to win promotion

Now, there is nothing above that means Derby will definitely fix up and go on to win promotion this season for certain.

However, it does show that Warne, a man who has won promotion from this division on multiple occasions, has never done so by starting particularly quickly.

Indeed, whilst there is growing unrest and pressure on the Rams boss, the history of his sides show that things could look very different in five or ten games' time.

As such, for now, Derby County should very much avoid pulling the plug on Paul Warne.