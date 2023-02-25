History shows a Newcastle United win tomorrow could genuinely kickstart a golden era on Tyneside: Opinion

The EFL Cup final is upon us this weekend as Manchester United and Newcastle United face one another at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, with the first piece of major silverware of the domestic season up for grabs.

The Red Devils are looking to win a first trophy since 2017 whilst, for the Magpies, the wait has been a hell of a lot longer for a major trophy, with their last coming in 1955 as they won the FA Cup.

In that time, a huge amount has changed in the game and the desire of Geordies to see their team lifting major honours has grown considerably, with them going close on a number of occasions since.

Now, with their new owners at the helm and looking to make a serious impact on English football, the time is potentially right for a Newcastle golden era to begin, in the style of Chelsea and Manchester City from the last couple of decades.

Of course, that is very much easier said than done but Newcastle’s financial clout is well documented and whilst talk of a dynasty beginning will be seen as premature at this stage, success has to start somewhere and we’ve seen that it quite often begins in the cup competitions.

The comparisons between Newcastle and Chelsea and Man City are made for obvious off-field reasons but their stories are similar too.

The majority of Chelsea and City’s success in their entire history has come in the last 20 years, with Jose Mourinho kicking things off at Chelsea in 2005 with a League Cup final win, whilst City’s long wait for a trophy ended with the FA Cup in 2011 under Roberto Mancini.

Both were watershed moments for their two respective squads, as Chelsea went on to win the Premier League title later in that 04/05 season and City would do the same, famously, just the one campaign later in 11/12.

From there, a glut of trophies have followed on the domestic scene and, of course for Chelsea, in Europe too, and that first trophy win for each club, though not a sole reason for the subsequent success, clearly played a part in changing the mindset of these clubs to become superpowers.

There is, of course, no guarantee that that will happen if Newcastle win tomorrow afternoon but recent history tells us there’s a good chance another long-wait coming to an end for a club to win a trophy could spark something incredible on Tyneside.