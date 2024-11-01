The magic of the FA Cup will arrive in Northamptonshire this weekend as the county's premier clubs face off at Sixfields.

Kettering Town of the Southern Central (step three) drawing Northampton Town away has been welcomed by both clubs as the local rivals face off for only the third time in a competitive fixture.

Furthermore, the fixture will be shown live on BBC Two with the tie kicking off at 17:30 on Saturday 2 November.

Rivals who rarely cross paths

Northampton and Kettering have met only twice in the FA Cup

Despite residing only 17 miles apart, the Cobblers and Kettering have only met twice before in competitive fixtures, in 1961 and 1989, both in the FA Cup.

Cobblers triumphed on both occasions, winning 3-0 at home in '61 and 1-0 at the late Rockingham Road ground in '89.

However, the Poppies are the leading scorers in the competition, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The clubs currently sit four divisions apart, but Kettering occupy top spot in their division after a fantastic start under Richard Lavery and their new ownership. In contrast, Cobblers sit 18th in League One following a midweek defeat at Lincoln City.

League One table as it stands (31/10) Pos Team P GD Pts 17 Bristol Rovers 13 -5 16 18 Northampton Town 13 -3 15 19 Wigan Athletic 13 1 14

Kettering boast recognisable names among their ranks, including former Newcastle and Southend forward, Nile Ranger, former League Two Player of the Season, Bruno Andrade, and, most recently, former Celtic and Premier League striker Gary Hooper.

"It's better than playing somebody like Burton Albion"

In recent years, football in the County has regressed somewhat. At the turn of the millennium, Cobblers and Rushden & Diamonds used to compete in the Football League, with Kettering not following too far behind.

However, in the last 20 years, R&D folded and Kettering also slipped down the pyramid with issues of their own and have regularly switched from step 2 to step 3 in recent years.

It is the first time the Poppies have reached the first round in 13 years and much to their delight, they have been rewarded with a cracking draw for both sides.

Sixfields is set to be packed out for the first meeting between the two sides in 35 years and the first competitive Northamptonshire derby involving Cobblers since they played Diamonds in 2006.

Graham Carr was in charge of the Cobblers last time they faced Kettering in 89', he told the BBC: "I know Kettering will come with a full quota of tickets [sold] and I'm expecting a great atmosphere.

"It's better than playing somebody like Burton Albion or a Morecambe, who might bring 200 or 300 fans [fans] in an FA Cup run, it is an ideal tie for both clubs."

Carr later managed the Poppies after his successful spell at Northampton, but is currently an associate director at Cobblers and believes there is "a good feel" about the entire club ahead of the tie, in which Northampton will try to end a run of four successive first-round defeats.

Kettering are no slouches, especially when it comes to the FA Cup. In 2009, they made it to the fourth round where they hosted Fulham in front of 5,406 fans at the late Rockingham Road and will be a tough test for Cobblers.

A great opportunity for Cobblers to build form

Northampton's 2024/25 season needs a spark

While the tie is a fantastic opportunity for football in the county as well as being a great money spinner, it is also an opportunity for Jon Brady's side to build form.

Cobblers have had an indifferent start to the season and sit 18th in League One. They have had one of the hardest starts of any team, facing their fair share of the early pace-setters, however.

While success in the league has taken priority in recent years, and still will, Town are looking to shake the unwanted record of five consecutive first-round exits from the FA Cup.

The big occasion and Kettering coming into the game with nothing to lose will certainly create a high-pressure scenario for Brady's side and if they can come out of the other side comfortably it should build more confidence in the camp.

However, the Cobblers must treat their opposition with the respect they deserve, especially having been knocked out by Oxford City at the same stage in the 2020/21 season.

A win and a place in the second round for Northampton is vital, especially considering the stakes on offer being a local derby.

A victory would make it three wins on the bounce for Brady's side at Sixfields as Northampton look to re-capture their excellent home form which will be crucial in pushing them up the League One standings.