Highlights Michael Skubala has been appointed as the new head coach of Lincoln City, and he has already made a positive impact at the club.

Lincoln City made 10 new signings over the summer to strengthen their squad and build on last season's 11th-placed finish in League One.

Skubala's connections with Leeds United could lead to Lincoln City recruiting talented youngster Leo Hjelde, who Skubala has praised as a versatile and talented player.

A new era is underway at Lincoln City following the appointment of Michael Skubala as head coach.

Skubala was named as the Imps new boss earlier this month, replacing Mark Kennedy, who was surprisingly sacked in October.

The 41-year-old had a spell in charge of the England national futsal team and a stint working with England U18s before becoming the head coach of Leeds United U21s last summer.

Skubala had a three-game spell as interim manager of the Whites in the Premier League last season following Jesse Marsch's departure, and he was promoted to the role of first-team coach after the appointment of Javi Gracia in February.

He has been handed his first permanent managerial role at Sincil Bank, and he has made a positive impact at the club so far.

It was a busy summer for the Imps, with 10 new players arriving as they looked to build on last season's impressive 11th-placed finish in League One.

Lincoln City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Tyler Walker Coventry City Permanent Lukas Jensen Burnley Permanent Alistair Smith Sutton United Permanent Jaden Brown Sheffield Wednesday Permanent Jack Moylan Shelbourne Permanent Reeco Hackett Portsmouth Permanent Ethan Hamilton Accrington Stanley Permanent Jake Vale Blackburn Rovers Loan Jack Burroughs Coventry City Loan Alex Mitchell Millwall Loan

Skubala will be keen to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window as he attempts to keep his side in play-off contention, and he could use his Leeds connections to recruit some of the Whites' talented youngsters.

One player he could consider bringing in is Leo Hjelde, with the defender's future at Elland Road looking uncertain.

What is the latest on Leo Hjelde's Leeds United future?

Hjelde joined Leeds from Celtic in August 2021, but he has made just eight appearances for the club so far.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United, making 13 appearances to help the Millers secure Championship survival.

The 20-year-old started for the Whites against Cardiff City on the opening day of the season, but after being substituted at half-time, he has not featured in the league since, making just two appearances in the EFL Cup.

With Sam Byram excelling at left-back and Junior Firpo available again after missing the start of the campaign with injury, it is likely that Hjelde's opportunities will remain limited.

Should Lincoln City make a move for Leo Hjelde in January?

Skubala worked with Hjelde during his time at Elland Road, and he is known to be a big fan of the defender, praising him as recently as last month.

"He’s so versatile, such a good technician, and he’s so calm," Skubala said, quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post. "So I think he can play left-back, he can play left centre half as well. I think he’s quite fortunate that he can do it all, but I think his ultimate best position is left of a three. He’s a good, young talent."

Skubala has operated with a back three in the early stages of his time at Lincoln, so Hjelde would fit in perfectly at Sincil Bank.

Hjelde put in some unconvincing performances for Leeds in the league and EFL Cup this season, and while he may be reluctant to drop down to League One, working with someone he knows well in Skubala could be the ideal move for him at this stage of his career.

Related Lincoln City could use Skubala's Leeds United links to sign tricky winger: View Ian Poveda, who is going to struggle for game-time at Elland Road for the rest of the season, could benefit from a loan stint where he'd get minutes

The defender is a player with a lot of potential, underlined by the fact he has featured for Norway at U21 level, and it would be a coup if the Imps were able to land his signature.

In what is an incredibly competitive division, bringing in players of Hjelde's quality could make the difference for Lincoln in their top six push, and helping Skubala's men to the play-offs would be a huge boost to his confidence.

Skubala is an exciting appointment for the Imps, and his Leeds links could be hugely beneficial for the club in the years to come.