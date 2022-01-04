Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘His worst game in a Reading shirt’ – Many Reading FC fans react to 26-year-old’s display against Derby County

Published

2 mins ago

on

Reading surrendered a two-goal lead yesterday afternoon after late goals from Colin Kazim-Richards and Curtis Davies rescued Derby County a 2-2 draw at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals looked to have set themselves up nicely for a much-needed three points after goals from Junior Hoilett in either half put them in the ascendancy, capitalising on the Rams’ inability to make the most of their possession as they headed into the final five minutes of the game 2-0 up.

However, an error from Luke Southwood allowed former Turkey international Kazim-Richards to nod home in 86th, with centre-back Davies then sending the away end into raptures as he headed home an inch-perfect cross from Nathan Byrne.

Quiz: Can you name which club Reading FC signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20

George Puscas?

Though this was a vital and deserved point for the East Midlands side, it was a real sucker blow to the hosts in Berkshire who would have climbed above Cardiff City and Hull with a victory, but remained in 21st place at this stage after being pegged back by Wayne Rooney’s men.

Criticism of many key figures including goalkeeper Southwood and manager Veljko Paunovic emerged, with the latter’s tactics being questioned as the Royals sat back for the latter stages of the game after going 2-0 up.

But how did Reading supporters think key player John Swift performed – a man who was the subject of praise from Sky Sports commentators in the first half and has recently been linked with a move to Leeds United?

We take a look at what some fans had to say on Twitter.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘His worst game in a Reading shirt’ – Many Reading FC fans react to 26-year-old’s display against Derby County

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: