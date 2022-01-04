‘His worst game in a Reading shirt’ – Many Reading FC fans react to 26-year-old’s display against Derby County

Reading surrendered a two-goal lead yesterday afternoon after late goals from Colin Kazim-Richards and Curtis Davies rescued Derby County a 2-2 draw at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals looked to have set themselves up nicely for a much-needed three points after goals from Junior Hoilett in either half put them in the ascendancy, capitalising on the Rams’ inability to make the most of their possession as they headed into the final five minutes of the game 2-0 up.

However, an error from Luke Southwood allowed former Turkey international Kazim-Richards to nod home in 86th, with centre-back Davies then sending the away end into raptures as he headed home an inch-perfect cross from Nathan Byrne.

Though this was a vital and deserved point for the East Midlands side, it was a real sucker blow to the hosts in Berkshire who would have climbed above Cardiff City and Hull with a victory, but remained in 21st place at this stage after being pegged back by Wayne Rooney’s men.

Criticism of many key figures including goalkeeper Southwood and manager Veljko Paunovic emerged, with the latter’s tactics being questioned as the Royals sat back for the latter stages of the game after going 2-0 up.

But how did Reading supporters think key player John Swift performed – a man who was the subject of praise from Sky Sports commentators in the first half and has recently been linked with a move to Leeds United?

We take a look at what some fans had to say on Twitter.

Just typical Reading. Why do we sit back and invite the pressure. Swift is ready to go and after today I hope we get some money for him and sell him in jan. I didn’t listen or read pauno’s post match interview because he says the same each week. #readingfc — smudger (@smujjii87) January 3, 2022

Swift played like he didn’t care today, Camara finally gets on and offered so much more. #readingfc — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) January 3, 2022

If swift is going to play with that lack of desire for the rest of the season we may as well get as much as we can now. Hardly ran all game #readingfc — No Pauno No Party (@downybin) January 3, 2022

Just back from game! Not the greatest view from 5th row behind the goal but my take on things: Sat far too deep at 2-0, Very Poor from Southwood, Swift looked like someone going through motions, Azeez has to at least force keeper into save at 2-1. #Readingfc 1/2 #READER — Paul Hunsdon (@Hunsy1969) January 3, 2022

Awful how Swift barely got a touch of the ball today. Need to get him involved far more

#readingfc — Lewis (@LewisW_FF) January 3, 2022

Southwood has been great since he's come in but that was poor for their 1st goal today. Carroll good again & a real threat, Swift good 1st half, anonymous 2nd. Scott Dann & Holmes in general were very good, aise from maybe the 2nd goal. End of the day 2 points dropped #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) January 3, 2022

Many reasons for that: – 2-0 tactics (and subs)

– Individual decision making (Swift consistently running in to defenders was particularly 🙃🙃)

– Southwood error

– Penalty decision Probably any one of those doesn't happen we win, but all four contribute and compound#ReadingFC — Another Football Analyst (@Analytics1871) January 3, 2022

Swift had his worst game in a Reading shirt. — Alan West (@alwestie106) January 3, 2022