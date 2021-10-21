‘His worst game for us’ – Many West Brom fans react to player’s performance in Swansea defeat

West Brom fell to only their second defeat of the season on Wednesday night after losing to Swansea City.

The Baggies travelled to South Wales having returned to winning ways in the Championship against Birmingham City last time out.

But Albion fell to their second defeat of the campaign – their second in three games – after producing a lacklustre performance at the Liberty Stadium.

Karlan Grant got Albion’s night off to the perfect start, with Callum Robinson squaring the ball for the forward to finish emphatically inside the first minute of the encounter.

But Swansea fought back, with Joel Piroe equalising on the hour mark. Piroe beat the offside trap before finishing calmly beyond Sam Johnstone.

On 83 minutes, the Swans turned the game on its head and found a late winner through Jamie Paterson, who netted his second goal in as many games,

Piroe intercepted Darnell Furlong’s poor back pass, playing in Paterson who poked the ball beyond Johnstone and into the net to nick the three points for Swansea.

That summed up a rather lacklustre performance from Furlong, who performed way below his usual standards and looked lethargic on the night.

Here’s what fans had to say about his performance…

Can’t be as bad as Furlong — Nick (@nick_wba) October 21, 2021

Furlong on the bench — Oliver Miller (@Omliilveerr) October 20, 2021

Don't like singling players out, but Furlong must've had his worst game for us tonight and his laziness towards end, ultimately cost us a point – not good enough Darnell. It was very unlike him though, as he's usually one of our better players, so we'll let him off this time. — Steven Butler (@StevieB_WBA) October 20, 2021

He isn’t getting the best support behind him tbf, thought he played much better with O’Shea at RIght CB — Gavenny Baggie (@R_Bradley_WBA) October 20, 2021

Had a funny feeling about tonight🤔 Robbo, Furlong and Bartley all poor tonight. Phillips looks like a different player when we play away and Livermore impressed me tonight. All about the bounce back on Saturday against Bristol. Coyb #wba — NickGriffo (@Nichola60335296) October 20, 2021

Me to Furlong because he’s not a footballer pic.twitter.com/fJ5EjupjWu — Lew (@WBALLLLL) October 20, 2021

Furlong has been nervous all night, should have gone off when he got injured I’m afraid !! — Mark Clifton (@cliffystour) October 20, 2021