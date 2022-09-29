“His work ethic just seems infectious” – West Brom fan pundit issues Brandon Thomas-Asante verdict ahead of Swansea City

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brandon Thomas-Asante joined West Brom over the summer stepping up from League Two’s Salford City.

The 23-year-old has featured in every game since joining the Baggies although has only started one of the three games he has played in.

However, with two goals already in those three appearances he is certainly making his mark at the Hawthorns.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt if he thinks Thomas-Asante should be starting up front and he said: “I think in the games Thomas-Asante has played so far, he’s probably showing a bit more than Karlan Grant this season.

“I think it’s just that work ethic and for me, when I watch Karlan Grant I see he’s not an out and out striker, he’s not a number nine. He can’t play with his back to goal, he doesn’t seem to make intelligent runs, he doesn’t have great control. He’s a good finisher and you can’t take that anyway but he’s even missed chances this season as well.

“But I don’t think he’s a number nine and I think Thomas-Asante is showing more of that this season in terms of running the channels, hold up play and of course, he got his goal against Burnley as well.

“His work ethic just seems infectious almost so yeah, think he deserves to keep his place in the team against Swansea.”

The Verdict:

Karlan Grant is a good player for West Brom and this season, he too has produced goals for the Baggies with three goals so far.

Thomas-Asante looks to be an exciting prospect for the club and having already got off the mark, it looks like he should settle into the club well.

Between Grant and Thomas-Asante, West Brom should do well going forward this season.

However, with two goals in his last three games, the 23-year-old should be given the opportunity to start and contribute more going forward.