‘His work ethic is second to none’ – Ryan Yates reveals thoughts on player Nottingham Forest signed last summer

Nottingham Forest have a number of talented players in their ranks right now and one of those is Ethan Horvath according to Ryan Yates, with the player telling The Athletic that he ‘really likes’ the goalkeeper.

The 26-year-old hasn’t had much chance to get on the field for his current side this year, making just the one appearance in the Championship, with two more in the EFL Cup.

His one second tier outing this year came earlier on in the campaign, when Middlesbrough stormed to a 2-0 victory. He fared slightly better in the EFL Cup, managing to help his side to a win over Bradford before shipping four against Premier League Wolves.

Yates though has been quick to praise the shot-stopper, who has had to play second fiddle to Brice Samba for the majority of the year. With the goalkeeper sent off in his last outing though, Horvath may get the chance to step in and prove his worth again during his absence.

Speaking to The Athletic about the USA man, Yates said: “I really, really like Ethan. His work ethic is second to none. We have to have players who are itching to play – and he is. I look forward to seeing him or Jordan [Smith] play and take that opportunity.”

The player then could come into the starting eleven this week – and if he does get the chance to start the game, then he will be desperate to prove he deserves to stay in the team even when Samba returns to action from his ban.

The Verdict

Ethan Horvath isn’t a bad goalkeeper and could do a solid job in the interim, whilst some exposure to competitive football won’t hurt him either.

Based on his showings so far this year, you wouldn’t initially fancy him to come in and become the number one goalkeeper. Every shot-stopper needs a chance though and more gametime while he can get it could certainly help him to develop even more as a player and become more used to second tier action for Forest.

He hasn’t fared terribly either, with Nottingham Forest a completely different team now to the one he featured in back when they lost to Middlesbrough. Now, under Steve Cooper, they are a completely different beast and that could suit Horvath down to the ground.

In that Middlesbrough game, Forest were still in the middle of their bad patch. Right now, coming into this lineup is a whole different proposition.