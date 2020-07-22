Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘His wage will be eye-watering’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as Radrizzani weighs up shock transfer swoop

9 mins ago

Leeds United will consider the possibility of signing Edinson Cavani on a free transfer this summer, Andrea Radrizzani has said.

Leeds are preparing to embark on life back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence, and the club will now be looking at potential transfer targets ahead of next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports in Italy, via Football Italia, Radrizzani has been discussing the prospect of scouring the free agent market, with a certain Edinson Cavani still looking for a new club.

Cavani is a world-class centre-forward who scored 200 goals in 301 games for PSG, before his seven-year stay in Paris came to an end following the conclusion of this season.

The 33-year-old, who has scored 50 goals in 116 games for Uruguay, is now available to sign on a free transfer, with Radrizzani being quizzed on the possibility of Leeds signing him this summer.

He said: Cavani could contribute with his physicality and adapt here. I’ve never talked about him with the coach.

“Having said that, we’ve certainly thought about him and we’ll see, given he’s still available on a free transfer.”

It would signal a massive statement of intent if Leeds were to go out and sign Cavani this summer, given that the 33-year-old was undoubtedly one of the best centre-forwards in the world not too long ago.

The arrival of a player of his quality and calibre would undoubtedly excite fans, and here’s what they had to say in regards to Radrizzani’s comments…


