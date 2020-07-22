‘His wage will be eye-watering’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react as Radrizzani weighs up shock transfer swoop

Leeds United will consider the possibility of signing Edinson Cavani on a free transfer this summer, Andrea Radrizzani has said.

Leeds are preparing to embark on life back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence, and the club will now be looking at potential transfer targets ahead of next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports in Italy, via Football Italia, Radrizzani has been discussing the prospect of scouring the free agent market, with a certain Edinson Cavani still looking for a new club.

Have these 9 things happened to Leeds United this season?

1 of 9 Have Leeds United won five games in-a-row without conceding this season? Yes No

Cavani is a world-class centre-forward who scored 200 goals in 301 games for PSG, before his seven-year stay in Paris came to an end following the conclusion of this season.

The 33-year-old, who has scored 50 goals in 116 games for Uruguay, is now available to sign on a free transfer, with Radrizzani being quizzed on the possibility of Leeds signing him this summer.

He said: Cavani could contribute with his physicality and adapt here. I’ve never talked about him with the coach.

“Having said that, we’ve certainly thought about him and we’ll see, given he’s still available on a free transfer.”

It would signal a massive statement of intent if Leeds were to go out and sign Cavani this summer, given that the 33-year-old was undoubtedly one of the best centre-forwards in the world not too long ago.

The arrival of a player of his quality and calibre would undoubtedly excite fans, and here’s what they had to say in regards to Radrizzani’s comments…

If you’re laughing at the Cavani rumour just a reminder that Victor Orta got Alvaro Negredo and Victor Valdez to play for Middlesbrough.. That is all #lufc — TSSVLUFC 🏆 (@TSSVLUFC) July 21, 2020

He’s on a free. He’s owned by QSI. He’s still in great condition. Not impossible. But his wage will be eyewatering. — Matt Moreland (@Yorkshirest) July 21, 2020

I’d laugh if we were in the championship but we’re now premier league. It’s a different appeal to these players! Our mindset needs to change. We’re in with (and one of) the big boy’s now 👍 — PremierleagueDychelufc 🏆 (@MarkDyche2) July 22, 2020

150k a week 2 year contract works just over £15m with no signing fee, & he gets to work with the best coach in the world. Its very unlikely but the sums add up our end i think now we're in the prem. Bamford starts obviously 😂💙💛 — Billy Ball (@BillyBall88) July 21, 2020

More to the point bielsa to leeds. Simple that alone was ridiculous. Prem league now opens so many doors for players who will jump to play for us. — jayjay82🏆 (@jwh1982) July 21, 2020

I can't see it happening & i'm not sure he'd be the right player for us… Huge wages, big ego. I think the money we'd splash on him could be better spent. — Lenny (@Run_lenny) July 22, 2020

Great name and brilliant striker but big pay packet and big ego coming in to a very well balanced group of lads 🤷‍♂️ — Ron (@ronaallleeds) July 21, 2020

People can laugh but we are premier League now with bielsa ,why wouldn't we attract good players. — christo (@ctrlitt) July 21, 2020

And also got Bielsa to manage Leeds — Chris (@CWC_LDS) July 21, 2020

He'll still start paddy before him 😉 — Bren✴ (@brenmcdaid) July 21, 2020

and kiko casilla to leeds , 3x champions league winner — Daniel (@Dtnnyy) July 21, 2020

Imagine Cavani on the back of an Adidas shirt 😍 — Rob James (@robbytherhino) July 21, 2020