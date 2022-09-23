“His track record is quite impressive” – 49-year-old emerges as Rotherham United’s preference to replace Paul Warne: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Paul Warne having departed for Derby County in recent days, Rotherham United are now searching for his replacement.

Their preference for who that replacement is emerged yesterday.

As per FLW sources, Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has always been the Millers’ preferred target to replace Warne if he were to leave the club.

This got us thinking – would Ainsworth be a good appointment for the Millers? And, would he leave Wycombe to take the job?

Three of our FLW writers offer their verdict on those questions below.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

You do feel this would be a good appointment for Rotherham to make.

Replacing Warne is a daunting task but you feel the club couldn’t really go wrong with Ainsworth.

He has shown himself capable of staying at one club and building something brilliant over a sustained period and also has experience in getting out of the third tier should things come to that for Rotherham.

Whether or not Ainsworth is ready to leave Wycombe is another matter entirely, though.

He has brushed off the links and although he would probably do that whether he fancied the job or not, given how long he has been at Wycombe, what he has achieved and the faith the club and the fans have in him, it would surely be hard to depart.

Josh Cole

This would be a fantastic appointment by Rotherham if they are able to convince Ainsworth to make the switch to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

During his time at Wycombe, Ainsworth has exceeded all expectations despite working on a modest budget.

With Rotherham looking to consolidate their place in the Championship, there is a good chance that they will achieve this particular goal with the 49-year-old at the helm.

Given Ainsworth’s loyalty to Wycombe, the Millers will need to be incredibly persuasive in order to get him to take on a new challenge.

Declan Harte

Extracting Ainsworth from Wycombe Wanderers could be the biggest barrier to entry for Rotherham in this pursuit.

The 49-year old has shown a lot of loyalty to the club during his tenure and has seen a lot of potential job opportunities come and go, instead opting to remain with Wycombe.

However, if he could be persuaded to make the switch to the Millers, it would be a very strong appointment to make.

Ainsworth has made a very small-resourced club very competitive during his time in charge, and that is exactly what Rotherham would need from their latest manager.

His track record is quite impressive and he could be the man to keep the club in the Championship on a longer-term basis.