‘His time will come’ – Steve Cooper singles out Nottingham Forest player following impressive training showings

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has been impressed by summer recruit Braian Ojeda in training and believes it’s only a matter of time before he gets his chance in the first-team.

The 21-year-old was one of a number of deadline day acquisitions pushed over the line by Forest, joining from Club Olimpia in his native Paraguay for an undisclosed fee.

Ojeda made his debut for his national side just a few days after securing a move to the City Ground but as of yet he’s not made an appearance for the club and he’s also seen a change of personnel in the dugout in that time.

The midfielder featured for the under-23’s at the start of October against Burnley on the right side of a midfield four but he failed to make any of Cooper’s first five squads.

That was until the 4-0 defeat against Fulham where he appeared on the bench for the first time, but with Ryan Yates, Jack Colback and James Garner ahead of him right now he’s yet to enter the field of play in the Championship.

But it appears that Ojeda’s chance is coming though after catching the eye of his new manager on the training pitch.

“He’s a good, technical player, a good passer of the ball and energetic. He’s a little bit of an all rounder as a midfield player,” Cooper said, per the Nottingham Post.

“We see him getting up to people and stopping them from playing, but we also see him touching the ball a lot and making passes.

“He’s a player you notice a lot in training because he’s that type of midfielder who always wants to be involved in stuff.

“He’s a really good guy as well. He’s settled in, and very much wants to learn. It’s a little bit difficult for him with the language, but he’s improving every day. He’s doing lots of English lessons.

“We’re happy with him. It’s a long-term thing with him, but I’m sure it will be sooner rather than later when we see him.”

The Verdict

Ojeda came as a highly-rated talent from South America but because of Forest’s good form under Cooper he’s just not managed to work his way into the team yet.

Playing with just two central midfielders limits that opportunity but it almost came on Tuesday when Ryan Yates seemingly picked up a knock but ended up carrying on.

The fact that Ojeda is impressing in training though means that he surely cannot be far off making his mark in Cooper’s plans – especially when they’re on a three match winless run.

Cooper could do with injecting some Paraguayan flair to his side and supporters will be eager to see what Ojeda can do at Championship level having played just 38 league games in his native country in his career.