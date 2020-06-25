‘His time in England should be over,’ ‘Middlesbrough or QPR’ – Where next for released Sheffield Wednesday ace? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It was revealed by Sheffield Wednesday yesterday that Fernando Forestieri has declined a new offer to stay at Hillsborough, with the attacking midfielder now set to be released.

The 30-year-old has endured an indifferent campaign at Wednesday this season and it always looked like this outcome would materialise.

But where next for the former Watford man? Are there any Championship clubs that should be sniffing around the player now his contract status has been learned?

The team here at FLW have their say…

George Harbey

To be honest, I think that Forestieri would be somewhat of a risky signing for any Championship side who looks to go out and get him.

Forestieri is a fiery player who has a lively attitude, and I would say that he’s a bit of a livewire at times.

His quality is undeniable and he used to be so prolific for Wednesday under Carlos Carvalhal, but I do wonder and worry whether he has lost his touch in front of goal after falling out of favour under different managers and losing his place in the side.

Maybe someone like Middlesbrough or QPR could take a punt on him, especially the latter if they lose Ebere Eze in the summer. They would lack that creativity from midfield, and Forestieri could act as the perfect number 10 for Mark Warburton’s side.

George Dagless

Fernando Forestieri is a player that has bags of talent but for me, he’s no longer worth the risk.

A few years ago if he was going free the clubs would have been lining up but, to be honest, I think we’ll see him move abroad more than anything else.

There are some Championship sides that could feel it’s worth a roll of the dice but for the wages I would think he wants, I can’t see them being tempted enough to go for it.

He’s a good player, we can’t forget that, but it just seems as though he has lost motivation in this country and I would argue that if he moved to a new league and a new environment that might be the best thing for him.

Alfie Brnus

Not for me, his time in England should be over.

Forestieri was fantastic during his first two years in England, but his influence has dropped off massively and that’s one of the reasons why he’s departing Hillsborough this week.

On top of his form, there’s some serious wages to pay with Forestieri, which not many Championship clubs are going to be keen on paying on the back of the last couple of seasons.

It makes sense for Forestieri to return back to Europe this summer and if you step back and think about it, he’s going to be keen on doing that after a fairly long stint in England.

There have been some great memories, but now is the time to say goodbye to the playmaker in England.