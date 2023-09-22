Highlights Bristol Rovers failed to sign Jonson Clarke-Harris on Deadline Day and are now pursuing Chris Martin, a former player for rival club Bristol City, who is currently a free agent.

Chris Martin is training with Bristol Rovers and could potentially sign with the League One club. He has previously played for several EFL clubs, including Derby County and QPR.

Derby County fans have mixed opinions on Chris Martin's potential return. Some believe the club should bring him back, while others think his time at the club has passed and wish him luck if he joins Bristol Rovers.

Bristol Rovers' hunt for a striker has continued beyond the closure of the transfer window

The Gas failed to complete the signing of Jonson Clarke-Harris on Deadline Day, and have now turned their attentions to Chris Martin, who has formerly plied his trade with Rovers' fiercest rivals, Bristol City.

According to Bristol Live, the 34-year-old forward is training with Joey Barton's men and could strike a deal with the League One club. He became a free agent after leaving QPR in the summer.

Rovers currently sit in mid-table, having won three of their seven games, so Martin could certainly be of some use, but what do the Derby County faithful think of the move?

Who is Chris Martin?

Martin has played for a whole host of EFL clubs since starting out at Norwich City 16-years-ago. The Scotsman played almost 100 games for the Canaries and embarked on various different loan adventures. The most eye-catching came with the Rams.

He first travelled to Derbyshire in February 2013 and played 13 times before the end of the season, Martin only scored twice, but his overall game prompted the club to become his next permanent employers.

He put pen to paper on an initial two-year deal that could be extended to three; however, he ended up staying much longer, and rendered himself a fan favourite at Pride Park.

Overall, Martin played more than 250 games for Derby and netted 76 times during his seven year spell. It came to an end in 2020 as the striker linked up with Bristol City. 95 games for the Robins followed, before a short stint at QPR came and went.

What are Derby County fans saying about Chris Martin?

Whilst speculation still surrounds Martin's future, the 34-year-old's name has been on the lips of the Rams' faithful. Many have argued that the club should make a move to bring him back, whilst others are against the idea.

Football League World's Derby County fan pundit, Shaun Woodward, shared his thoughts on a Martin return. He said: "I was a massive Chris Martin fan, he did amazing things at the club. He would hold the ball up really well and was an intelligent player who would bring in the quicker wide men in a 4-3-3.

"But for me, his time has been and gone, we’ve got enough 30 plus [year-old] players at the club. So if he joins Bristol Rovers, good luck to him. It’s best that he’s remembered fondly and leaves it there."

Do Derby County need Chris Martin?

Derby County have had a mixed, and rather underwhelming start to their second successive season in League One. After narrowly missing out on the top six last term, County have won just three of eight league outings.

Home losses to Wigan Athletic and Oxford United were followed by another blow dealt by Bolton Wanderers. Points were also dropped in their most recent league outing against Portsmouth.

Whilst goal scoring has not been a huge issue, Martin could have provided Paul Warne's side with a decent backup option.