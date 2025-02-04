This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson has featured in every Championship game for the league leaders so far this season.

Following the departures of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville to Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United respectively during the summer transfer window, there was a decision to be made over whether Brenden Aaronson should be Leeds' first-choice attacking midfielder in the second tier this season.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga with Union Berlin, where he made just four goal contributions over the course of the campaign, so many supporters will have thought that his career at Elland Road may be over.

Brenden Aaronson's stats for Leeds (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 71 9 5 Stats correct as of 04/02/25, before Coventry v Leeds

However, since scoring a dramatic late equaliser after coming off the bench against Portsmouth on the opening day of the season, Aaronson has started almost every game under Daniel Farke as the Whites have climbed to the top of the Championship table.

He has scored eight goals and provided two assists so far this season, ahead of Leeds' trip to face in-form Coventry City on Wednesday night, showing that it was the right decision to keep him at the club and trust him to be the creative force in midfield.

Leeds United praised for Brenden Aaronson decision

We asked our Leeds fan pundit, Joe Blackburn, whether he thinks the decision not to sell Aaronson was a masterstroke by the club.

"I feel like retaining Brenden Aaronson was always going to be a pretty good move, considering the players that we had last summer," said Joe.

"We had Georginio Rutter who we all thought was going to be on the way out, and that eventually proved to be correct. We lost Crysencio Summerville in an aggressive midfield position, so in essence, we needed a number ten.

"We were left with a choice to either sell Brenden Aaronson, which would go down as an FFP loss, which was not a good idea considering we already had PSR issues, or retain Aaronson and see how he does.

"A lot of people thought that he wouldn't be of the standard, he wouldn't be physical enough for the Championship, and while there are times that he is muscled off the ball, the vast majority of the time he is comfortably a good enough footballer at this level.

"It was a very good idea for us to retain him over the summer, as it means that he is now increasing in value, and he is developing as a player.

"He will improve his relationship with the Leeds fans if he can be part of a side that wins promotion."

Brenden Aaronson has produced some big moments this season

Aaronson is a player who has scored against Chelsea and provided an assist against Tottenham Hotspur during his Leeds career, but many Leeds fans had their doubts over whether he was going to make an impact in the Championship.

He has proven any doubters wrong with his performances so far this season, having scored in eight different games that have resulted in seven wins and a draw for Leeds.

The 24-year-old netted important goals against Sheffield Wednesday, Watford and Derby County, and with his confidence seemingly as high as it has ever been since his arrival in West Yorkshire, he will have faith that he can add to his tally during the remainder of the season and help Leeds make a return to the Premier League.